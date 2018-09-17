The 'Game Of Thrones' Cast Has A Group Text That's Definitely Full Of Season 8 Spoilers

How does the Game Of Thrones cast cope with the end of filming? With emojis, obviously. On the 2018 Emmys red carpet Gwendoline Christie revealed the Game of Thrones cast group text is their support group now.

"How do you know about the group text," Christie asked Variety on the carpet — who asked just based on an assumption. "It's fairly consistent. Obviously, now that we've finished it's taken the form of a kind of support group. But it's very nice to be in touch with each other and know what's going on."

Can you imagine how much Game of Thrones gold is in that group text? They need a support group for a variety of reasons. Not only are they not forced to hang out at work, but they know so many secrets! The text chain is probably the only way they can keep from bursting.

Christie wouldn't give up too many of the group text contents, naturally, but she says they also discussed the Emmys, but more on a "when are we meeting for drinks" level than a "who are we wearing and who's taking home trophies" level. Other cast members at television's biggest night include nominees Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Emilia Clarke.

Check out the interview below:

