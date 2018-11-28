Winter is coming, but the final season of Game Of Thrones won't be back until the spring. With it will also come the mysterious Game Of Thrones reunion special, which luckily just got a little less mysterious. Finally, fans now know how to watch the Game Of Thrones reunion special. And it turns out, they won't need to borrow an HBO login, but they will have to dig pretty deep in their pockets to see their GoT favorites reminisce about the series.

On Wednesday (Nov. 28), after weeks of speculation, Entertainment Weekly finally confirmed that a Game Of Thrones reunion special is definitely happening. It was Sean Bean, AKA Ned Stark, that hinted at the special in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month. At the time, HBO stayed mum over Bean spilling the beans. And now, fans might understand why the network did.

According to EW, the special won't air on HBO, but will be a bonus feature included on the soon-to-be released box set of the series, which will feature all eight seasons of the show. So yes, fans won't be able to see the reunion until the final six episodes of Season 8 air next year. And yes, it's likely they'll have to pay a pretty penny to see it.

The special, hosted by GoT fan Conan O'Brien, was reportedly filmed earlier this year in Belfast, Ireland, which was better known as home base for the show. As Bean revealed to THR last month, the reunion "was for season eight, the last one. So they decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and [O'Brien] kind of hosted the evening."

The reunion reportedly includes current members of the cast like Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harington, along with those dearly departed stars like Bean. Unfortunately, as of now, there's no confirmation as to which other past GoT stars took part in the filming.

Vanity Fair reports the Game Of Thrones special will include talk of the making of the series and what it's meant to the actors on the show. Let's also cross our fingers that they'll spill the tea and share some behind-the-scenes stories. Especially, since they might have felt nostalgic being that the special was filmed following the filming of the finale.

"It was the last episode, so we all got together," Bean told THR, noting this kind of get together doesn't happen all that often. "It’s funny with work, you don’t really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world," he added. "It’s just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it’s just the same, we pick up where we left off last time."

While no one wants to wait any longer to see the GoT gang get back together, there is one good thing about it coming out after the series finale. The cast will no longer have to worry about spoilers and finally, after all these answer actually answer a question without worrying.