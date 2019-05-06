Spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4. Unlike the Battle of Winterfell, fans could actually see everything going on in Game Of Thrones Episode 4. And I mean, everything, including a mistake that the makers of the HBO series probably wish fans were still in the dark about. Yes, that really was a Starbucks cup in Game Of Thrones that you spotted sitting right in front of Daenerys Targaryen. Apparently, Winterfell doesn't run on Dunkin'.

While it's unclear how the mysterious coffee cup got there, it's going to be awhile before anyone stops talking about it. No surprise, everyone on Twitter's got #jokes about the Starbucks gaffe. Some of these tweets will make you LOL, while others are just savage. Seriously, even Ed Sheeran, just like his GoT character, doesn't get away unscathed.

But for all the seriousness of Game Of Thrones — especially last night's episode where fans not only lost Dany's beloved dragon Rhaegal but Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), too, in one of the most brutal GoT deaths — this hilarious error will keep you laughing until next week's episode. The Battle of King's Landing is coming and honestly, Jon Snow and his army might need a lot of caffeine to get through it.

1. Daenerys' Coffee Order Is So Relatable

As Ira Madison III, host of the Keep It podcast, joked, Dany's name got even longer, and perhaps a little more basic. Thanks to this gaffe, she's not only the First of Her Name and the Breaker of Chains, she's also the "Drinker of Pumpkin Spice."

2. Wow, Ed Sheeran Burn

Writer Rembert Browne wasn't all that surprised someone forgot to remove the cup from the shot. After all, he tweeted, "remember when they left Ed Sheeran in that scene." Poor Ed Sheeran.

