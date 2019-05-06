With only two more episodes to go before Game Of Thrones is over, it's officially time to prepare for the show's main event: Daenerys Targaryen vs. Cersei Lannister. Khaleesi vs. Queen of the Iron Throne. Unfortunately, fans won't have too much time to prepare since the Battle of King's Landing on GoT will probably begin in Episode 5. But let's assume the last battle of Game Of Thrones will go until the very end.

The teaser trailer for GoT Season 8 Episode 5 hints that Dany will return to King's Landing with more firepower, but only one dragon. (R.I.P. Rhaegal.) The preview video doesn't give much away, because of course not, it's mostly shots of Dany staring out the Dragonstone windows and Cersei looking out on King's Landing.

What is clear from this clip is that Jon Snow has arrived in King's Landing with Dany's army that has been battered and bruised after the Battle of Winterfell. Cersei is behind the city's walls, along with the residents of King's Landing who might soon become collateral damage.

Oh, and Cersei also has additional forces thanks to the Golden Company, the mercenary army from Essos that has 20,000 men, horses, and possibly elephants. Yes, elephants, so Cersei might finally get her wish, not to mention an advantage thanks to those gentle giants. Though, from the look of Euron's shocked face as he stares towards the sky in the final shot of this teaser trailer, let's not count out the possibility of another dragon. Yes, there are theories that Dany could have more dragons. That would surely throw a wrench in Cersei's plan, now wouldn't it?

From the looks of this not-so-revealing trailer, the battle is about to begin, and it's going to be epic. But another clue that Episode 5 is going to be big is Emilia Clarke's recent comments on The Tonight Show. "Episode 5 is bigger. Episode 5 is," Clarke told host Jimmy Fallon with a dramatic exhale, "I mean, four and five and six, they're all insane, but like…Find the biggest TV you can."

It's best to heed the words of the Khaleesi, who knows what Game Of Thrones holds, and find the biggest screen you can to watch this one on. Especially since history has taught GoT fans that the penultimate episode of every season is a sight to behold. In past seasons, it's been Ned Stark's beheading, the Battle of Blackwater, and the Battle of The Bastards.

Let's assume this second-to-last episode ever is going to include a whole lot of fire. In the final moments of Game Of Thrones Episode 4, Cersei asked Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), who had been taken prisoner by Euron after his ships took out the Unsullied's fleet, for her final words. Hands bound, she realized that there's little hope that Cersei was going to spare her, so she screamed one word, a clear message to Khaleesi: "Dracarys."

It means "Dragon Fire" in High Valerian, or as Emmanuel joked on Twitter, it means "aka 'Burn the bish.'" A sign, perhaps, that Dany is going to burn the whole thing down, and she's going to do it soon.