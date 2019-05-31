Spoilers ahead! Five years have passed between the release of 2014's Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (out May 31), but the third movie in the series is already nearly ready to go. Godzilla vs. Kong is set to be released less than a year from now, in March 2020 so, naturally, Godzilla: King of the Monsters has a post-credits scene teasing what's to come.

But before we even get to the post-credits scene, there's a smaller hint about Godzilla vs. Kong. After the first round of credits, which feature a lot of headlines about how the monsters are basically reversing global warming and bringing back extinct organisms ("Are Prehistoric Plants The New Superfood?"), there's a cave drawing shown that depicts King Kong and Godzilla. What does it mean?! Well, that they're going to fight. Obviously.

As for the post-credits scene — that is at the very, very end after all of the credits — it's set in Isla de Mara, Mexico where the volcano from which Rodan emerged is located. (By the way, Isla de Mara is fictional.) In the scene, the ecoterrorist Jonah Alan (Charles Dance), who had been working with Emma (Vera Farmiga), is taken into some sort of secret chamber that is housing one of King Ghidorah's served heads. Jonah says, "We'll take it!" and the movie ends.

Hmm, is there cloning of King Ghidorah in the future? The ending makes it seem that something like that would go down, but in an interview with Digital Spy, Dance said he's not in Godzilla vs. Kong. He also explained that he thought the post-credits scene was originally part of the movie itself. It could be that this situation with Ghidorah will still come up in the next movie, but that someone else will have taken over for Jonah Alan.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be a sequel to both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2017's Kong: Skull Island, and, like the other two movies (and Godzilla), is part of Legendary Entertainment's MonsterVerse. It's unclear how far things will go with the MonsterVerse, but when Legendary CEO Joshua Grode was asked by The Hollywood Reporter in April "How much fuel is in the franchise," he said, "I hope a lot. I hope the gas tank is full."

As for what viewers will get from Godzilla vs. Kong — besides a potential cloning attempt of King Ghidorah — the film's co-writer and King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty told Bloody-Disgusting that it could be a more evenly matched battle than people might except.

"The moment you say Godzilla’s going to fight Kong, your first reaction is Kong doesn’t stand a chance," he said. "Godzilla’s got his radioactive breath, et cetera, et cetera. But then if you really take the time to look at Kong as a character, it’s like, OK, in Skull Island he was an adolescent, so he was still growing. So who knows how big he is since the 1970s when they first met him." He added that Kong is "extremely intelligent" and is able to use tools. "And I like a good underdog battle. You know, it’s like watching Rocky go up against Ivan Drago. It seems like it’s unfair but clearly, this means the underdog might have a few surprises."

So, sounds like we can expect an even more massive King Kong, a battle that decides which Titan rules the Earth, and maybe something to do with that post-credits scene.