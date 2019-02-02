There could be major changes ahead for June, AKA Offred. In a new teaser for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3, June is neither cloaked in red nor with other handmaids. Rather, she is walking with a group of Marthas and wearing grayish green — the Martha uniform. The clip is all of 10 seconds long, and at the end of the snippet, we are told that if we want to see more, we must watch Super Bowl LIII this Sunday.

If June is, as this clip suggests, a Martha now, that would be a huge twist for the series. In the universe of The Handmaid’s Tale, Marthas are one of the classes of women in the Republic of Gilead. They are not married, they are unable to bear children, and they who work as servants for the wealthy and powerful. In the first two seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, June was not a Martha, but a handmaid. The handmaid class is made up of fertile women who are assigned to high ranking men and forced to conceive children via a nightmarish ritual called The Ceremony. June is a handmaid to Commander Fred Waterford and his wife Serena Joy.

Er, we should say she was a handmaid.

The second season of The Handmaid's Tale ended with June almost fleeing Gilead, but ultimately opting to stay behind to find her daughter Hannah. Both June's near-escape, as well as her infant daughter's ostensibly successful escape, were facilitated by the Marthas. And it sounds like this may not be the last time June teams up with the Marthas. "Seeing the Martha network and the commander have opened her eyes," The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss told The Hollywood Reporter last July. "She is no longer alone. She has an army, and she's going to fight back."

June's decision to stay in Gilead maybe was not the easiest or safest choice, but as Moss said, it was "the only choice." She continued,

"She just discovered that there's a legitimate and strong underground network of Marthas working for the resistance. The wives led by Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) just rebelled against the men and government of Gilead. They are starting to resist. And she just saw a commander (Lawrence, played by Bradley Whitford) help his handmaid and her dear friend Emily escape. A commander. How deep does this underground network of resistance go? She knows now she isn't alone. She doesn't want to leave Hannah, but when she sees Emily and the commander, she realizes she can get her baby Holly out and stay to try to do the same for Hannah. And she doesn't have a lot of time to make that decision. She does the riskier thing, which is stay, but she literally cannot leave Hannah in that place."

Again, we are just going with a cryptic, 10-second, wordless clip here, but uh, it sure looks like June goes undercover as a Martha and takes part in the resistance. The revolution is on the horizon and it is a glorious shade of grayish green.