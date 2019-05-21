As Natasha Bedingfield so wisely said when it comes to our lives, "the rest is still unwritten." Now, the cast of MTV's The Hills is writing a new chapter for themselves 9 years after the original show ended. The Hills: New Beginning official trailer, which yes, is once again scored by Bedingfield's "Unwritten," shows the now all-grown up cast back together and catching up on all that's happened since they said goodbye nearly a decade ago. But some things never change, like Audrina Patridge's relationship with Justin "Bobby" Brescia. Yes, he's back, and even though homeboy's no longer wearing combat boots on the beach (he's appropriately barefoot in this trailer, ICYMI) it appears he's still bringing the drama.

In the final moments of the trailer, Audrina and Justin Bobby are spotted in a familiar scene, out to dinner in a darkly lit spot with the camera pushing in a little too close. "I don't know where to start," Audrina says to a now shorter haired Justin Bobby. "With you and I?" he asks. And with a clinking of their wine glasses and sly smile from Audrina, who let's him know they're just friends, Justin Bobby gets the last word, "I think it's just getting started."

And that's how you do a trailer, folks. While Audrina chose to say goodbye to Justin Bobby, who thanks to Lauren Conrad became known as "the man so great he needed two names," in the 2010 Hills finale, he may be trying to rekindle what they once had. At least that's what MTV wants you to think, since this little exchange also popped up in an earlier The Hills: New Beginnings promo. Yes, this reality series is definitely taking an interest in whatever it is Audrina and Justin Bobby are. Let's assume it's complicated and is going to be a lot of fun to watch when The Hills revival premieres on June 24.

MTV on YouTube

Of course, it might not be a love connection between these two old flames. Last year, Audrina and Justin Bobby were both single, but also just friends. Moreover, in the years since the show, the two revealed that their relationship was never as tumultuous as it appeared onscreen. In 2015, Justin Bobby also claimed he never really dated Audrina.

"Were we like boyfriend girlfriend? No, we weren’t," he told Complex back in 2015. "We worked a lot, we had some moments, we spent a lot of time together. Beyond most we became really, really good close friends."

That might be what fans see in The Hills: New Beginnings, since Justin Bobby has been a good friend to Audrina over the past few years. Back in 2017, he supported her during her divorce from Corey Bohan, sending his love to his former TV-flame and her then year-old daughter. It's even possible that Justin Bobby will not be a love interest, and thus somewhat outside the core group, but just one of the gang. A separate scene shows him spending time with his apparent surf buddy, Brody Jenner, so it's clear he has a life in the show beyond his relationship with Audrina. The Hills: New Beginnings might be Justin Bobby getting a chance to reintroduce himself.

Whether or not he succeeds from escaping his famous combat boots on the beach moment, well, that remains to be seen.