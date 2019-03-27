A piece of legislation seeking to help women attain fair wages got its first victory on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. According to The Hill, The Democratic-majority House passed the Paycheck Fairness Act, a bill aimed at addressing wage inequality and encouraging workplace impartiality for women, on a 242-187 vote. The bill would also prevent employers to ask about their workers' past salaries or penalize them for inquiring about wage differences.

Officially known as HR 7, the bill has been reintroduced periodically since 1997, per The Hill. This year, Connecticut Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro reintroduced it in January. It was co-sponsored by 238 Democrats and one Republican, New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith, The Hill reported. On Wednesday, a majority of the House voted in favor of the legislation.

"After decades of failing to address persistent wage inequity, this is our opportunity to strengthen the Equal Pay Act, boast the rights of working women, lift families out of poverty, and finally align our remedies for gender discrimination with other established anti-discrimination laws," Bobby Scott, the chairman of the House Education and Workforce Committee, said of the bill on Wednesday according to The Hill.

Several Republican representatives crossed party lines to join their Democratic colleagues in supporting the Paycheck Fairness Act. Texas' Will Hurd, New York's Tom Reed, Florida's Mario Diaz-Balart, Illinois' Rodney Davis, and Pennsylvania's Brian Fitzpatrick voted for the bill.

More to come...