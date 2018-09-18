Sept. 18 started off as a normal Tuesday, until you checked your Twitter or maybe even your texts and found out that the first trailer for Captain Marvel came out during the wee hours of the morning. The new trailer has so much to unpack given that Brie Larson's superhero has a complex origin story — as she says in the trailer, "It's hard to explain." As exciting as the new information about Marvel's first female superhero to get a standalone movie is, the Infinity War clues in the Captain Marvel trailer might just be the most exciting aspect of the new video.

The first biggest clue as to as connection between Infinity War and Captain Marvel is, of course, a shot of the superhero's beeper, which you saw Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) page in a post-credits scene of the latest Avengers movie. Remember when Nick Fury pulled out his beeper to send one last page before he evaporated to dust like half the earth's population? That final "hail Mary" move sent a signal to Captain Marvel, as indicated by the part-alien superhero's symbol which flashed on the beeper's screen.

While most probably figured that Nick Fury's distress page meant that Captain Marvel is the Avengers' only hope in defeating Thanos in Avengers 4, the new Captain Marvel trailer basically confirms that Brie Larson's badass superhero will save the day.

More to come...