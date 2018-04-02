Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert has done what no other live musical of late has done, surprising at it may be: they're using live musicians. Not only that, but they're on stage and the Jesus Christ Superstar live band is kind of everything. They're on stage, killing it, and making this the best NBC live musical ever right off the bat.

The band, which stealthily grew over time, comprises of 32 musicians — which includes a rock band, a string quartet, an orchestra and some regular Broadway pit players. It's the first time that live musicians have been utilized for one of these televised events. The closest is FOX's 2016 broadcast of Grease, which had a small band on stage during a school dance scene. This, however, is a totally different feel. Musical theatre nerds might be reminded of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 the way these musicians are integrating themselves with the audience both at home and in the crowd. Not only is it immersive, it adds to the rock concert "feel" of this adaptation and has totally gotten everyone on board.

Live tweeting during live musicals may have a reputation for snark and disapproval, but not this time. Everyone is living for the Jesus Christ Superstar band. Check it out.

NBC has clearly learned from every live musical since The Sound of Music and worked to make this one the best.

They're doing the most and the best.

More to come...