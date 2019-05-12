The return of the Jonas Brothers has been a triumphant one, and their SNL performance has been the latest in a line of recent accomplishments for the band. Jonas Brothers' SNL performance during Emma Thompson's episode comes over a decade after their last appearance on SNL in 2009, and like their last gig that managed to combine their two seperate musical performances with an appearance in a comedy sketch, much to the delight of the audience at home that was following #JonasBrothersSNL on Twitter.

The release of Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" marked one of the biggest comebacks in music history, debuting at number one on the Billboard charts in March of 2019, marking their first ever number one single. While anyone could've predicted that the Jonas Brothers would play their massive hit for audiences once again, what they couldn't have guessed was that the Jonas Brothers would be playing defendants in court who are accused of burnin' up a vacation house but are absolved of their crimes when they're adopted by three judges overseeing the same case.

The Brothers' appearance in a comedy sketch shows that the comedic timing they fine-tuned during their days at Camp Rock are still strong as ever. However, their sketch comedy performance in this 2019 episode ended up being less involved than their SNL debut ten years ago, when they held their own against Alec Baldwin in a sketch that cast Baldwin as a fourth Jonas Brother, not to be mistaken with Frankie "Bonus" Jonas, that the rest of the Jonas' needed to kick out of the band.

While the cameo was a nice surprise for anyone who enjoys seeing the Jonases cut loose and get goofy, the Brothers saved the nights biggest surprise for last by following their song "Cool" with a classic Jonas track that is undoubtedly hot.

Prior to "Sucker", the biggest Jonas Brothers song had been their 2008 track "Burnin' Up", which peaked at #5. The Brothers treated fans to a surprise performance of the classic track during the show's second musical interlude, and reactions captured on Twitter show that viewers who had been following the Jonas Brothers for years felt a special excitement at seeing an updated version of the defining song of the band's pre-reunion era. The performance is a good indicator that the band's upcoming tour shows will feature a mix of new material as well as reimagined versions of classic Jonas songs, showing that the Brothers have a respect for the fans who supported them back in 2009 before they ever had a number one single.

While the Jonas Brothers had already been back in the mainstream culture for a few months by the time they hopped back on the SNL stage, their performances during the show felt like a victory lap for a group that appears to be in the process of pulling off one of the most successful comebacks in pop music history. Hopefully it won't be another ten years before the brothers make their way back to the SNL, but if they happen to take another break, they certainly gave fans a performance for the ages.