Putting on a show at a major stadium requires a ton of preparation. Things can get pretty chaotic before the concert begins, but that didn't stop one band from taking an important detour mere hours before they hit the stage. On Aug. 31, the Jonas Brothers surprised a sick fan at a nearby hospital, after learning that she'd be missing their Hershey, Pennsylvania show due to chemo, as People reported. The whole thing will make you super emotional in the best possible way, but you might want to go ahead and grab a few tissues. Just sayin'.

Teenage fan Lily Jordan was planning on seeing the Jonas Brother play at Hershey Park stadium. However, she was forced to undergo a chemotherapy treatment at the last minute instead, and posted about how bummed she was on her Instagram Story.

"@jonasbrothers I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I’m across the street doing chemo," Jordan captioned a photo of herself at the hospital. "If y’all wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room [number]," she added.

Jordan then asked her followers to share her request in hopes of the JoBros taking notice, and guess what? It worked. She even got the attention of Pennsylvania Representative Scott Perry, who posted about her situation on his Facebook page.

First of all, let this be a lesson to everyone that you should always shoot your shot — no matter how impossible your dream may seem. Second of all, the video of the moment that the Jonas Brothers surprised her is incredibly emotional — so, if you didn't grab tissues before, now is the time to do so.

In a clip of their visit — which was posted to the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center's Facebook page — Jordan is sitting in bed as several of her nurses walk into her room. Shortly thereafter, Joe, Kevin, and Nick all casually stroll through the door, along with Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra.

"Thanks for inviting us to come see you," Kevin told Jordan. "We saw your message, we had to come over," Joe added, after which Kevin admitted that "it was everywhere. My entire feed was filled."

Jordan looked like she was absolutely beside herself the entire time they were there — and understandably so. Nick really blew her mind, though, when he asked the teen, "Do you have a favorite song that we can dedicate to you?" Jordan went with "S.O.S.," and Chopra assured her that they'd make sure to send her a video from the show.

The group also chatted about Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones. Jordan told them that she was a huge fan of Turner's as well, and passed along a bracelet she'd made — which had the colors of the Stark house banner — for Joe to give her.

Are those tears? Are you crying? If you are, you're probably not alone. It was incredibly sweet of the Jonas Brothers to stop by and visit with Jordan, and it will undoubtedly be a moment that she'll remember forever.