There's no one in the world quite like the members of the KarJenner family. And according to a new report, the famous crew feels the same. According to TMZ, the Kardashians reportedly filed trademarks for their children's names. So, you could be seeing a lot of "Stormi" and "True"-related merchandise sometime soon.

According to TMZ, who obtained legal docs, Kylie Jenner and her elder sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, have all reportedly filed trademarks for their kids' names. As a quick refresher for those unfamiliar with the next generation of KarJenners, Kim filed for her kids, North, Saint, and Chicago West. Khloé filed for her daughter, True Thompson. As for Kylie, she not only sought to trademark the name of her daughter, Stormi Webster, but also the name "Stormiworld." Given Stormi's recent, lavish first birthday party, in which the theme was "Stormiworld," the lip kit mogul's additional filing for the moniker makes total sense.

The purpose behind this reported move all ties back to merchandising. The publication reported that the KarJenner family is seeking to use their kids' names on various products, including possible clothing and toy lines. Additionally, the family wants to be able to sign endorsement deals so that they can support each other's various business ventures, including those that would naturally tie back to the younger members of the Kardashian-Jenner fam.

As of right now, there's no word as to whether Kris Jenner's other grandchildren, Kourtney Kardashian's children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, or Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, will join in on this trademarking move.

The stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have a lengthy history when it comes to seeking trademarks for branding purposes. Back in April 2015, you'll remember that the world was captivated by the great "Tale of Two Kylies." According to the BBC, Kylie Jenner filed to trademark the name "Kylie."

The only problem was that there's another famous woman with the name, singer Kylie Minogue, who owned the trademark to the moniker for educational and entertainment purposes. She subsequently filed an opposition to the reality star's documents. Ultimately, the KUWTK star lost her trademark case, as Vogue UK reported in February 2017.

Kylie's mom, Kris, also had some trademark issues of her own. After a two-year long legal battle, the KarJenner matriarch won the trademark to the word "momager," according to TMZ. However, there was a pretty major catch when it came to the win. Kris agreed to not use the term "momager" for any reality TV or web programming. But, even with that caveat, it was a major win for the OG momager.

Given the lengthy legal battles that both Kylie and Kris faced during their respective trademark cases, it will likely be some time until there's a decision made when it comes to any possible name trademarks for the younger members of the famous fam. Until that decision is made, though, Kim, Khloé and Kylie will have plenty of time to think of some fun merchandising ideas related to their adorable tots.