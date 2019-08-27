Bow down to the new king. Though, from the looks of Timothée Chalamet in The King trailer it's not easy being on the English throne, especially when you definitely don't want to be sitting there. And perhaps, no one else wants you there either.

The Netflix film, out in theaters this fall before it starts streaming, features Chalamet and his bowl haircut as King Henry V, who's trying to put the pieces of his kingdom together again after the death of his tyrannical father. Hal (Chalamet) never wanted to rule, in fact, he tried to run away from this life. But now, here he is the reluctant king of a land that desperately needs a leader. However, he's not so sure who, if anyone, he can trust in this court that includes Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris, and Joel Edgerton, who co-wrote The King, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's “Henry IV, Part 1 and Part 2” and “Henry V.”

"A new chapter in my life has begun," Hal tells his friend, the aging alcoholic knight John Falstaff (Edgerton) in the clip. "Already I can feel the weight of this crown I wear." Yes, there is a whole lot of drama in this court, and that crown is only going to get heavier as he tries to navigate it. Especially when his much trusted ally, Falstaff is tossing off advice like, "A king has no friends." Yeah, not so helpful, Falstaff.

In Falstaff's opinion, "the king only has followers," which means Henry V has to get everyone on board with his leadership. Easier said than done, of course. The king has a foe in Louis, the Dauphin of Viennois, played by Pattinson, who is rocking long stringy locks that give Chalamet's bowl cut a run for its money.

The medieval epic, which also stars Lily-Rose Depp, Chalamet's rumored girlfriend, has King Henry V taking to the battlefield to prove his strength. But is it enough? From the looks of all those hard hits and Chalamet's brooding let's assume not so much.

Chalamet, who also stars in Little Women,

For those that don't know their Shakespeare, they'll be in for a surprise. But after watching The King trailer, Chalamet is serving a look that can't be rivaled. All hail this king and his bowl cut.

