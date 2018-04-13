In addition to cheesy jokes, dads are universally known for giving their kids advice — whether they ask for it or not. So it's no surprise that Donald Trump did the same for his daughter. According to the Peruvian newspaper, El Comercio, the president's "biggest lesson" for Ivanka Trump is to follow her heart. The English translation of Ivanka's interview quoted her saying,

My father has taught me to be brave, to think big and always do what I feel is right. He has taught me to stay focused on the work that lies ahead of me and never give up.

Ivanka was responding to the newspaper's question: "What has been the biggest lesson your father has given you in these months in the White House? And what has been the greatest lesson you have given him?"

However, Ivanka did not list what her "biggest lesson" for her father was. When the newspaper asked her about her differences with her father, Ivanka said that they were "two different people" who were raised in "different times" carrying "different life experiences."

But she added that the differences weren't beyond reconciliation. "Our differences typically encourage an excellent and constructive dialogue and often lead to positive results," she said.

Ivanka, who serves as an adviser to her father in the White House, spoke with the Peruvian newspaper during her trip to Latin America along with her husband, Jared Kushner. The publication reported that Ivanka was excited for the trip to Peru and said, "I'm extremely excited for my visit and look forward to highlighting the important work that the U.S. government and this administration are doing to empower women economically in the region and elsewhere around the globe."

Ivanka also answered El Comercio's question about fitting into the White House as an adviser. The newspaper said that no other president's daughter played "such an active role" in governmental politics in American history. Seemingly happy about her role in her father's administration, Ivanka said that she was honored to be serving as an adviser and said that the bulk of work she does is related to domestic economy.

"Specifically, I lead the Office of Economic Initiatives of the White House, which is focused on boosting the Administration's commitment to working families in the United States through the implementation of policies and initiatives that generate economic growth, jobs and opportunities," Ivanka told El Comercio.

Parts of the interview seemed to be critical of Ivanka's father and his style of presidency. At the end of the interview, El Comercio asked Ivanka about the president's "America First" agenda and whether she would suggest a different motto "for a second period." Ivanka supported the slogan and added, "America First does not mean America alone. For America to succeed we recognize the importance of strengthening our relationships with our allies and neighbors, and working together to support global stability, peace and prosperity."

The main agenda for her trip in Peru will involve women empowerment, according to Ivanka. This bit of information may be interesting to observers who have been reading about the Trump administration's cuts against programs that help women in terms of reproductive rights, family planning, and fair wages.

Curiously Ivanka had also removed her goal to empower women from her Twitter bio in January. It isn't clear what led Ivanka to switch things up for her social media bio but some people instantly noticed the tweak. MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle noted that the timing of the change was, ironically enough, around the time of the 2018 Women's March.

Perhaps the most notable element about the president's advice for his daughter is how Trumpian it is. It seems to put considerable emphasis on one's own feelings. But it is worth remembering that there is a fundamental difference between doing what a person "feels" is right and what actually is right.