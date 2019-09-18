If you've ever worn a pair of heels for too long, you know the knee-buckling pain that can make your toes tingle and your heels numb. Thankfully, there's now a solution for cramped feet with the Lord Jones x Tamara Mellon CBD Stiletto Cream. The well-known CBD brand and Meghan Markle's footwear favorite have come together to create the solution for strutting in your stilettos without pain.

Lord Jones has long been known as one of the top purveyors of hemp-derived CBD, thanks to its effective and high-potency products. In May, the brand's Royal Oil is the first ingestible form of CBD to hit Sephora shelves. The brand's products — which include lotions, tinctures, and capsule formulas — soothe everything from headaches to anxiety. Now, a new formula promises to help you wear those sky-high heels you love without falling over in pain.

The new cream features not just CBD to help ease pain, but also a combination of cocoa and shea butters to help to moisturize the skin and prevent dry heels. Plus, as with all Lord Jones products, the Stiletto Cream is vegan, cruelty-free, and contains no formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and synthetic dyes and fragrances.

If you've been looking for a way to rock your heels without pain, the Stiletto Cream is now available at both the Lord Jones and Tamara Mellon websites for $70.

Celebrities have actually been using CBD for heel pain for a few years now. Back in 2018, Mandy Moore told Coveteur that she uses CBD oil to help ease foot pain caused by heels during red carpet events. The This Is Us actor credited her stylist with the tip, and named Lord Jones as her favorite product.

Lord Jones

After Moore opened up about using CBD for her shoes, more celebrities started picking up the hack At this year's Oscars, Melissa McCarthy told E! that she used CBD on her toes before heading out to walk the carpet. During the 2019 Golden Globes, actor Busy Phillips commented on fellow star Kristen Bell's Instagram account that she should, "get that CBD cream on your feet," before leaving for the evening.

When it comes to scientific evidence that the hack actually works, it's all about a system humans have called the endocannabinoid system. The complex collection of neurotransmitters help to regulate both pain and inflammation. Products like the Lord Jones x Tamara Mellon CBD Stiletto Cream are applied topically, sink into the skin, and treat local pain by inhibiting those transmitters.

Whether you believe the stories of CBD's pain relieving properties or not, there's no harm in trying. After all, no one wants a good shoe to go to waste.