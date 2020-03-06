Unless you've been avoiding the internet for the last two weeks, you've probably heard about Love Is Blind, the Netflix dating show where couples get engaged without ever seeing each other. The first season officially wrapped this week with a YouTube reunion special, where the cast gave updates on their lives and relationships. And the Love Is Blind finale fashion was pretty major.

When the reunion debuted Thursday, viewers were blessed with one more look at the cast's personal style as they answered questions about their time on the show. While there were some tense moments like Amber confronting Jessica and the discussion about Kelly and Kenny's and Jessica and Mark's relationship, at least viewers can agree that everyone looked stylish and pulled-together.

From Giannina's pale blue floral dress to Amber's white silk body-con look, the women brought their sartorial A-game to the Love Is Blind reunion. There were quite a few trends worth noting: sheer sleeves were pretty popular (see Kelly and Jessica's looks) as were muted colors (Diamond and Giannina's dresses, for example). And of course, viewers spotted a few standouts. Amber's low-cut white dress was a stunner and Lauren chose the boldest look of the night with a red and pink tuxedo dress.

Scroll down to see every outfit from the Love Is Blind reunion special.

Kelly

Kelly chose a fitted, mini dress with long, sheer sleeves and a scoop neck in a bright blue tone.

Jessica

While likely not intentional, Kelly and Jessica both wore sheer long sleeves in a bold color. But while Kelly opted for a mini dress, Jessica stepped out in a neon green frock that fell to her knees.

Amber

Amber's dress was the boldest look of the night with its fitted, midi-length silhouette, plunging neckline, and spaghetti straps.

Giannina

Giannina went for full romance in a pale, Cinderella blue frock by BCBG Max Azria with soft ruffle sleeves and floral appliqués adorning the bodice and skirt.

Diamond

Diamond made an appearance in a fitted gray dress that fell to her knees. It featured a subtle peek-a-boo cutout pattern extending from the neckline to the hem.

Lauren

The internet certainly believes Lauren and Cameron were the show's big winners, and she may be the best-dressed cast mate as well. Her pink tuxedo dress with gold button details and red lapels was one of the most vibrant and fashion-forward looks of the evening.