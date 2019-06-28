Things in the Love Island villa have been hotting up. All these loved up couples are having a great time. Some might say, too great a time. That, for example, might be a thought which crosses the mind of the people who aren't coupled up. For them, watching their co-stars in a consistent state of face sucking must be such a bore. Well guys, a storm is coming that is about to potentially break the lip locks in the villa. Are you shaking? Me too. But not as much as the Love Islanders will be when they see the Love Island 2019 Casa Amor lineup.

Yes it's that time of the season when, not satisfied with sending a few at a time, the producers send in a whole raft of new faces. Which will bring not only new chances for islanders to find love, but also a lot of new chances for all of that delicious drama we love so much. God, is anything more entertaining than drama that in no way affects you personally? Nope, didn't think so guys.

Anton, Lucie, Danny, and Maura will be hyped AF for another shot at love. But how will the rest of the house fair? Considering the few singletons in the house at the moment the question is — will anyone's head be turned? Looking at the new batch of babes coming in, TBH who know's what will happen.

1. Lavena Back — Business Developer, Croydon ITV Confident Lavena rates herself as "five times two out of ten." The business developer has also done photoshoots and music videos and thinks her best feature is her smile. Admitting that she is 100 percent in there to find love, she is one to watch for real connections. She will be blasting those pearly whites in the direction of a few lucky fellas. "If I had my pick, I'd probably go for Michael but I feel like he's really coupled up. But Anton seems very funny so we would bounce off each other."

2. Ovie Soko — London, Pro Basketball Player ITV Soko says he has had his eyes on Anna from the beginning of the show, meaning alarm bells might be ringing for Jordan. When asked about if he is worried about stepping on anybody's toes, he basically said he doesn't need to work for it, he knows he is lit. "I'm not worried, I’m not going to be disrespectful, I'm confident I bring enough to the table."

3. Nabila Badda — London, Hostess Nabila is excited to be the first "Arabian Princess" in this year's villa. She describes herself as an "all-rounder" and is super keen to get stuck in. She has her eyes on the villa's resident unlucky in love bloke, Anton. "I have got my eye on Anton. I think he is cheeky and I think he’s misunderstood by the girls in the villa." Wow it sounds like she is in a really good spot to potentially get to know Anton. But what could he do that might mess with his chances? "I can’t stand bad footwear. I don't like old shabby shoes, I think it’s says a lot about you." Gosh hopefully his footwear selection is lit.

4. Stevie Bradley— Isle Of Man, Student ITV Stevie is keen on women who don't take themselves too seriously. His major turn off is grumpiness and all the guy wants to do is have a laugh. He has eyes on Lucie and Maura but is predominantly keen on Lucie. Uh oh, are we going to see Lucie in a load more love triangles again?

5. Joanna Chimonides — London, Recruitment Consultant ITV This new islander says she is honest AF, which is great, but can sometimes get her in trouble. The recruitment consultant describes one of her best traits as being "intriguing." Wow, I'm intrigued: tell me more. Her perfect guy is someone who is selfless and gives his all in a relationship.

6. Marvin Brooks — Bournemouth, Personal Trainer ITV Marvin is Harry Redknapp's actual personal trainer. I know right, who is going to train him while this bloke is in the villa?! Well, Redknapp's fitness aside, it looks like Marvin is in it to win it. Love that is. He says "all is fair in love and war", and is clearly happy to tread on toes to get what he wants — true love. "I'm quite selfish and if I feel like I can get someone that I want, even if it hurts another guy, I will go for it". He is keen on Anna and Lucie. Let's hope he chooses the latter for Jordan's sake.

7. Maria Wild — Cheltenham, VIP Hostess ITV Maria is excited to get into the house but she has no intention of rocking the boat. Although she reckons she will be good pals with one islander in particular, she doesn't necessarily like how she treads on toes. "I wouldn’t upset anyone, put it that way. I’m not a Maura". Maria is keen on Anton but he might well have been his own worst enemy when he first went into the villa. "Deep down, it is Anton but I just can't stop thinking about when he went in and talked about having a wandering eye."

8. Dennon Lewis — Watford, Footballer ITV Dennon knows his job is going to get him some attention, saying it is his claim to fame. He says his biggest turn off is bad breath, which is fair enough. Although he says he is super good craic, it seems like the shower queue in the morning might well provide an issue for him. "I do have a short temper at times, I'm not great in the mornings, and I get annoyed with people that have bad hygiene."

9. Jourdan Riane — Essex, Actress/Model ITV Jourdan's claim to fame is that last year she did a double page spread for Elle and has been featured in Vogue Italia. Her crushes are on Danny, Michael, and Jordan. And guys, she is not afraid to get involved with people who are already coupled up. "I'm going to have to tread on toes. Initially it gives me a knot in my stomach but I have to do what I have to do. I'm going in there to meet someone it could work with on the outside."

10. George Rains — Essex, Builder ITV Cheeky chappy George is perfect for any girls after a blondie. He says he is loyal AF and might be just the ticket for anybody looking for a long lasting connection. "I've never had a wandering eye when I've been with people before and I’ve never cheated." Considering his eyes are on Amber and Anna, I am sure their partners are hoping the girls don't have wandering eyes either.

11. Belle Hassan — Bromley, Make Up Artist ITV Belle's dad starred as a Dothraki in GOT. I know right, too much. Anyhow, the talented make up artist is super loyal and after being cheated on multiple times — loyalty and trust are hugely important to her. Confident Belle struggles to think of her worst traits. However, the one she mentions might well cause a lot of issues for her in terms of cohabitation. "I'm funny, I'm confident and I'm genuine. My worst traits... Have I really got any? I can be insecure at times I suppose and I am messy. When I get ready it looks like an explosion has gone off in my room!"

12. Dan Rose — Nuneaton, Bathroom Salesman ITV Cheeky and confident Dan has a serious crush on Amber. Although he is respectful of her coupled up situation, he sees no harm in giving it a go. "I do fancy Amber but I know she seems loved up with Michael. I’ll test the water with it though." He is keen on having a laugh and meeting a girl with all the banter and craic possible. Chattiness is a must for this islander, who isn't afraid to tread on toes for the right girl.