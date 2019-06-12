Season five of Love Island may only be in its first few weeks but there has already been heaps of drama, signs of romance, and a couple of shock exits. This year some pretty big characters have entered the villa and between Antons oversharring, Tommys love triangles, and the budding romance between Curtis and Amy I am officially hooked. It's hard to put your finger on what makes a good season of Love Island but it's impossible not to have a favourite. Here is every season of Love Island ranked. As a new cast of islanders enter the villa your mind wonders back to your favourite faces from seasons past.

There is no denying that Love Island has provided the nation with some serious entertainment over the last five seasons. From the creation of the Do Bits Society to watching Chris and Olivia raise Cash Hughes, there's little question as to why it takes over our summer. While all of the couples to come out of the show haven’t exactly walked off happily into the sunset there have been some massive success stories. Olivia Buckland married Alex Bowen in 2018 after they met on series two of Love Island. Dom Lever and Jess Shears also tied the knot in 2018 and are expecting their first baby together. Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow are still making us all jealous with how truly couple goals they are and the winners of Love Island 2016, Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde are engaged and have a little boy together.

So, here is every series of Love Island ranked best to worst because there has to be one overall winner.

1. Series Two Love Island on YouTube With two of Love Islands greatest success stories and some of the most memorable islanders to ever come out of the show Love Island 2016 is my winner. From start to finish I was truly invested in the goings on of the villa in 2016 sometimes to the point of tears. Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde are one of my favourite couples to come out of the show and by far the most genuine winners. As soon as they coupled when Massey entered the villa their romance was real, a little gross, and completely adorable to watch. The fact that they have gone on to have a baby and will be getting married is the icing on top of a great series. Giphy Love Island 2016 also highlighted the double standard for the male and female contestants. Viewers watched former-Miss Great Britain Zara Holland lose her title and leave the villa after spending the night with Alex Bowen. While he got away with it she faced a massive backlash when she returned home. The way she dealt with the people who slut shamed her was really incredible, standing up for herself all the way. She may have left the villa early but she definitely left her mark. I would go as far to say that some of the best TV ever came out of Love Island 2016 when Malin Anderson returned to the villa to confront ex Terry Walsh. Even the memory of him walking into the courtyard to see her sitting sipping her drink still gives me shivers. She said all she needed to say, he had no responses it was brilliant TV.

2. Series Four Love Island on YouTube A close contender for the best series of Love Island has to be series four. Last summer I was completely swept up in the drama of the villa and I don’t think I know anyone who didn’t enjoy it. There was love, a hell of a lot of tears, and some seriously awesome islanders. It's so sad that their love didn’t last but one couple that captured the hearts of the nation were Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer. They both had amazing personalities and provided many of the laughs in the villa. They came across as genuinely nice and, dare I say it, loyal people, both to each other and their friends. Love Island on YouTube Adam Collard, Jack Fowler, and Wes Nelson also walked into our lives in Love Island 2018 and I don’t think I will love in the same way again. But is wasn’t just the male islanders that made Love Island 2018. Laura Anderson showed everyone, everywhere how to shake off being dumped, rise above it, and upgrade not once but twice in six weeks. With some serious sass and killer outfits she is one of the real winners of the series. Georgia Steel made sure we will never forget that she is loyal and Samira Mighty had the entire nation backing her to find love.

3. Series 3 Love Island on YouTube While Love Island 2017 may come in at third place for me it isn’t to say that it wasn’t as dramatic as the series that went before it. With some of the most explosive couplings, scandalous behavior, and the introduction of Casa Amor it had its fair share of blow up scenes. Some of Love Islands most successful couples came out of the 2017 series. I don’t think I have ever been so overjoyed than when Jamie Jewitt entered the villa and whisked the lovely Camilla Thurlow off her feet. Proving their love was real the couple are still very much together. In one of the more shocking twists in the show player Dom Lever left the villa and his old ways behind after Jessica Shears was voted out. The couple are now married and expecting their first baby. Giphy However, it was another couple who really captured the hearts of viewers in series three. The bromance between Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes had me in fits of giggles from the word go. Even Stormzy got involved. While their respective relationships didn’t last outside the villa the pair have become quite the double act back home appearing on TV and in clubs together. And lets be real, Cash Hughes was the real winner of Love Island 2017.

4. Series 1 Love Island/ITV It feels a little bit unfair placing series one of Love Island in last place as it was definitely experiencing a few teething pains. However it's by far the worst series so far. It didn’t feel like any of the contestants were there to find love and while one engagement and a baby came out of the series, none of the relationships have lasted. Series one of Love Island was full to the brim with drama. Between Jon Clarks shock proposal to Hannah Elizabeth and Jessica Hayes playing every male islander off one of each other to go on to win the show with Max Morley there were so many twists and turns. Love Island/ITV While no one found lasting love on the series Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech were together for a time before they called things off in 2017 after having the first Love Island baby, Vienna. Series one of Love Island also launched Jon Clark’s career on The Only Way Is Essex and winner Max Morly is now reportedly dating Laura Anderson from series four of Love Island.