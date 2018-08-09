Socks are an important wardrobe staple that are often overlooked, but shouldn't be. Believe it or not, wearing the right pair of socks can make a world of difference in the comfort of your feet. That's why it's so important to invest in a couple pairs of the most comfortable women's socks to go with your outfits.

While searching for the best women's socks, you'll want to look for a pair that has a style and material that matches your lifestyle. If you're on the hunt for the best walking socks or a pair of gym socks, you may want to opt for a moisture-wicking option that'll keep your feet cool and dry when you're getting sweaty during workouts.

When it comes to material, you can go for a simple cotton fabric, or choose a pair of the best wool socks that'll feel cozy and warm on your toes. As for style, some prefer to wear crew socks that reach the ankle, while others opt for a low-cut, no-show option that can be worn with almost any type of shoe.

Whatever your preference, I've done the research and compiled a list of all of these types of socks — and more — below. The one factor all of my choices have in common is how comfortable they are, so even if you'll be working on your feet all day, you won't even notice you're wearing them.

1 The Best Value: A 12 Pack Of Comfortable No-Show Socks With Cushioned Soles Amazon Top Step Women's Low Cut Performance Athletic Socks $16 (12 Pairs) Amazon Buy Now If you love a good deal, you won't want to pass up this value pack of 12 pairs of Top Step's Low Cut Athletic Socks for just $16. These socks are made with a soft-spun polyester and spandex fabric for a soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking feel. They're slightly elastic so they'll hug your foot without sliding down and also feature a low-cut fit and cushioned soles for even more comfort. This option is highly-rated by customers, with 4.5 stars on Amazon. Multiple users say these socks are the best for both workouts and everyday wear. One reviewer wrote, "I am extremely picky about the socks I buy. These fit all my criteria. They are soft, not too thick or thin to fit my tennis shoes, and they don't slide down my shoe. I also like to wear socks all year long in my house and these are super comfy for doing exactly that. In summary these are the perfect socks." Available sizes: women's shoe sizes 4 - 10

2 Also Great: A Six-Pack Of Thinner Cotton Crew Socks Amazon K-Lorra Women's Thin Cotton High Ankle Socks $13 (6 Pairs) Amazon Buy Now If you prefer a thinner cotton sock that reaches the ankle, you can't go wrong with these high-ankle socks by K-Lorra. At $13 for six pairs, this option is also super affordable for a crew sock. Made with a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend, these socks will feel light and breathable on your feet while still being warm — and, like the pair above, they have a slight elastic band around the top so they'll always stay put. Naturally, Amazon reviewers love these socks. A happy customer raved, "These are just the right amount of thickness to fit into dressy booties, oxford shoes, etc., though I can very well use them at the gym. They stay up and hug the foot and the ankle without leaving a deep elastic mark." Available sizes: women's shoe sizes 5 - 8

3 The Best Wool Option: A Pair Of Best-Selling Cushioned Crew Socks Amazon Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Socks $21 Amazon Buy Now These cushioned hiking socks by Darn Tough come highly-recommended by customers, with over 600 reviews and a five-star rating on Amazon. And it's obvious why — they're a thicker, high-quality option that comes with all the best features. The cushioning along the bottom gives optimal support if you'll be on your feet for hours, and the spandex used in the fabric keeps them in place. While they're made with merino wool and will do a great job of keeping your feet warm in cold weather, they're also breathable and quick-drying, making them great in hot climates, too. A pair is $22, but if you're looking for a top-quality sock that'll last you a long time, users say they're well worth the price. "They are very comfortable to wear," reads a satisfied review, "the cushion is great, and the material is soft. Zero itch or prickle. They stay put (the tops don't sag down) and are fitted but not constricting. They breathe well. For the quality I think the price is fair and they're a good investment." Available sizes: women's shoe sizes 4.5 - 11.5

4 The Most Comfortable Gym Socks: This Low-Cut, Blister-Resistant Option Amazon Balega Blister Resist No Show Socks $13 Amazon Buy Now This pair of blister-resistant, no-show socks by Balega is a solid choice for workouts. The seam-free fit, enhanced arch band, and moisture-wicking fabric make these socks super comfortable and supportive. Plus, they won't leave your feet sweaty and uncomfortable during workouts. They also feature a high-tab heel that won't slide down in shoes and are made with mohair fabric to eliminate friction that can cause painful blisters. With a 4.5-star Amazon rating and over 1,100 reviews, these Balega socks come highly-rated by users, with person dubbing them the "best socks ever." They wrote, "These are my favorite socks ever. SO soft, and thick and yet not bulky. They stay dry and my feet feel so good!" Available sizes: women's shoe sizes 6 - 15.5