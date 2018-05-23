The Movies & Shows Leaving Netflix In June, From A Beloved Rom-Com To A Marvel Movie Classic

It's that time of the month again for Netflix, when new TV shows and movies arrive on Netflix Instant Watch, meaning some unfortunately have to leave. What's leaving Netflix in June 2018 is, as always, a mix of romantic comedies, documentaries, animated films, dramas, and pretty much any genre you can think of. So, check your Watch List, because some of those movies you've been saving for the perfect Sunday night viewing just might not be there for much longer.

Of all the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix this month, there's something for all fandoms to be upset about. For boy band fans, it will be the disappearance of Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of. For rom-com fans it will be While You Were Sleeping, and for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, it will be Captain America: Civil War. Luckily, these tragic departures will be staggered throughout the month. Civil War isn't leaving Netflix until June 25, which means that you can still watch one of the best MCU movies on a loop until then while you attempt to dry your Avengers: Infinity War tears. Get your Netflix and Chill buddy ready for some Netflix and Cap, because Civil War is just one of the many movies leaving Netflix in June.