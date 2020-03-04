You regularly wash your hands, and you've even got one of those cute little hand sanitizer bottles to clip onto your bag. You're already diligent about making sure you're not touching your face and mouth, especially after long subway rides. Now, you want to know what to stock up on during the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, and how you and your roommates can best prepare.

Maybe you live with the model roommates, but there's still more you can learn together about keeping your home as infection-free as possible. Or perhaps your roommates aren't exactly the greatest at the whole sharing-space-together thing, in which case you might need to be a little more proactive about how you talk about coronavirus. (It could also be that you're the roommate who always forgets to clean to bathroom, in which case, you might want to listen up.) Keeping the communal fridge and medicine cabinet in good shape is also going to be super important for your peace of mind.

Reinvigorating your commitment to shared house cleaning responsibilities can be a big help, says Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, MD, a family physician with One Medical. Everyday chores like taking out the trash and cleaning apartment surfaces are going to be even more important than usual, so talking with your roomies is going to be key moving forward. In that way, prepping for the coronavirus spreading really shouldn't be much different than your average Tuesday — clear, direct communication with a healthy dose of empathy can go a long way.

Encourage Good House Hygiene Flu season is never the time to passive-aggressively stay quiet when your roommate doesn't cover their mouth when they sneeze. And since there's not yet a vaccine for the coronavirus, now really isn't the time to avoid an awkward hygiene conversation with your sniffly roomie. "Good hand hygiene includes washing your hands frequently, coughing or sneezing into tissue and immediately discarding it," says Dr. Bhuyan. For good measure, also throw out your tissue-containing trash often. You can frame your conversation as a roommate check-in about household chores during the coronavirus — no one's trying to get sick, so let's make sure we're covering all our bases — rather than, hey you're a terrible roommate, use some darn tissues. Some talking points will be making sure you have abundant hand soap and tissues in the apartment and dragging out the chore wheel to make sure the place stays as clean as possible.

Gather Some Supplies (Within Reason) Having roommates is an advantage when it comes to buying in bulk. Make sure you have enough hand soap, tissues, and regular household cleaners to last at least a couple of weeks, Dr. Bhuyan advises. Other than those basics, she says, you don't really need to get anything special. The Department of Homeland Security recommends stocking up a two week supply of non-perishable and frozen foods, which can mean grabbing an extra can or two of veggies on your next grocery run, ahead of a pandemic. Having 14 days-worth of your regular prescription medications, plus pain relievers, cough and cold medicine, and your go-to sick day beverage, is also a good idea. Still, Reuters reports that Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that people without high risk factors don't need to stock up on anything. Similarly, if you're not showing symptoms and don't work in public health, the CDC doesn't recommend that you get or wear face masks. "Since overall risk is still low, wearing a mask to protect yourself is unnecessary unless you are personally at high risk of contracting the disease," Dr. Bhuyan tells Bustle. "Medical masks are in limited supply nationwide and are reserved for first responders, healthcare providers, and highest-risk patients." So unless you or your roomies fall under those categories, you can skip it.

Know Each Other's Risk Factors If you're comfortable asking, it can be helpful to know each other's risk factors. NPR reports that older folks, immunocompromised folks, as well as people with asthma, heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes may be more susceptible to coronavirus. If one of your roommates is at a high risk from one of the above reasons, or because of recent travel, you might want to avoid sharing the ice cream spoon for a while. "Close contact is considered more than a few minutes within six feet of a sick person or direct contact like kissing or sharing utensils," says Dr. Bhutyan. If that proximity can't be avoided because of living arrangements, keep doing a thorough job washing your hands and disinfecting frequently used surfaces. Encourage your roomie to monitor their health carefully and contact a medical provider virtually if they develop symptoms like a cough, fever, or shortness of breath. If one of your roommates does get sick, the CDC suggests choosing a room in the house that can be used to isolate the sick person, including a separate bathroom if possible. (This is good roommate-health best practice no matter what kind of illness they have.)

Start (Actually) Using Your Chore Wheel If the doldrums of winter have gotten you and your roommates abandoning the tasks laid forth on the chore wheel, now is a great opportunity to recommit. "Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily using a regular household detergent and water," Dr. Bhuyan advises. "Think: doorknobs, tables, counter-tops, light switches, and cabinet handles." If cleaning those places isn't currently on your roommate chore wheel, add them on. Work together to make sure your household chores are getting done, and hopefully you won't just be fending off infection — you'll also be improving your regular old quality of life.

Take Care Of Your Own Mental Health "Mental health is an important consideration during this time," says Dr. Bhuyan. "Watching the news might trigger feelings of anxiety with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19." If that's the case for you or your roommates, Dr. Bhuyan advises that you practice self-care. Make sure you're getting enough sleep and exercise, and prioritize carving out time for doing things you love, Dr. Bhuyan advises. "Unplug from social media and read a good book instead. Writing down your feelings can help and even making a list of what is within your realm of control." It's going to be a lot harder for you to interface with your roommates if anxiety levels are high, so taking these steps to bring them down can be helpful to your entire household.