Fans hoping to see the live-action Mulan in theaters are in for a longer wait than originally planned. Disney just announced that the live-action Mulan will be released in 2020, not 2018, which is likely disappointing news for fans of the hero. Entertainment Weekly reported the news on Thursday, March 1, when Disney also changed the release dates of several other movies in their lineup. Originally, Mulan was expected to be released on Nov. 2, 2018; it's now scheduled to be released on March 27, 2020.

While you may be bummed that the movie won't hit theaters this year after all, there's still plenty to be excited about in the Mulan remake. The new movie will star Chinese actor Liu Yifei as Mulan. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, Disney's search for the movie's lead took more than a year, so it's safe to say Liu will make an awesome Mulan. Plus, a woman, Niki Caro, is directing the project. (News about the rest of the cast is still scarce though, with Yifei being the only actor currently listed on the movie's IMDb page.)

The delayed release isn't the only detail that might disappoint fans either. Mulan might not be a musical, which means you won't be able to sing along with "I'll Make A Man Out Of You" in the theater. After reports came out that the movie wouldn't be a musical, Caro clarified last March that "no decision has been made" about the movie's soundtrack. Still, Sean Bailey, Disney's president of production, told EW at the time that the movie was "not currently intended" to be a musical. So you might not want to get your hopes up about the movie being filled with song.

Still, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the live-action Mulan. Speaking to ScreenCrush last year, Caro called the movie a "girly martial arts extravaganza," which sounds exciting no matter when it's released. Here's what she told the outlet last March:

"I haven't started yet so I can't give you any real detail. But the budget and the location and the story [are] offering such scope to me for [an] incredible, muscular piece of girly martial arts extravaganza in China. And I can't wait."

Since last spring, there hasn't been a ton of new information about the movie, until the news of the delayed release broke this week. But fans are understandably upset about the news — after all, this was a movie many people were looking forward to seeing before the year was over.

Mulan isn't the only movie with a changed release date — the news comes as part of a larger calendar rework at Disney. Several other movies have had date changes, EW noted. And Disney apparently pulled the Anna Kendrick movie Nicole, originally set for a 2019 release, from its lineup. (Deadline speculates that Nicole may be available through Disney's not-yet-released streaming service, rather than being released in theaters.)

Still, that hasn't stopped fans from mentioning Disney's many upcoming Marvel movies in connection with Mulan's delayed release date. The release date for Avengers: Infinity War was bumped up, though there doesn't appear to be any connection between that and the Mulan delay.

Other fans have a specific request for the new Mulan date.

Hopefully, the extra time between now and the movie's new release date will give Disney and Caro the ability to make the live-action Mulan absolutely perfect. The delay is a disappointment for fans who want to see the new movie as soon as possible — but ideally, the news means that there's even more time to get everything just right.