Each Detective Pikachu trailer seems to reveal more Pokémon than the last, much to fans' delight. In a new 30-second spot for the movie, Gyarados makes an appearance, as does Mewtwo. The new Pokémon in the Detective Pikachu trailer will make fans of the cartoon series and video games even more excited for the movie's release next month.

Mewtwo appeared in the second trailer for the movie, which came out about a month ago and has been playing in theaters. (You can see him starting at the 2:03 mark in this Detective Pikachu trailer.) The original trailers also showed classic Pokémon like Charizard and Mr. Mime, but Gyarados is a new addition. Rising up in what appears to be a battle arena, Gyarados looks pretty foreboding next to Justice Smith's Tim and Ryan Reynolds' Pikachu.

Gyarados has been in the Pokémon franchise since the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue games, but that doesn't mean it's the easiest to catch. There are online forums dedicated to explaining how to catch Gyarados in Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee, as well as Reddit forums about evolving Magikarp into Gyarados in Pokémon Go.

It's a powerful water/flying type Pokémon, so hopefully it's on the heroes' side in the new movie — Gyarados would be a pretty foreboding enemy. And considering how terrified Pikachu looked about fighting Charizard, it's safe to say he'd be afraid of Gyarados, too.

Warner Bros. UK on YouTube

As new Pokémon types appear in each Detective Pikachu trailer, fans have been spotting them and tweeting about their appearances in the movie. Gyarados seems to be causing plenty of excitement, but there are plenty of other Pokémon in the background, too. One person tweeted that they spotted Gengar in a Detective Pikachu trailer, and another noticed a quick shot of Pidgeot, too.

As for Mewtwo, the Pokémon was the villain in 1998's Pokémon: The First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back. Created in a lab by a scientist hoping to bring back his dead daughter, Mewtwo tries to destroy humanity, turning Pokémon trainer Ash to stone at one point. Pikachu saves the day (and Ash), though, so he'll likely do the same in the new film.

Detective Pikachu's Mewtwo definitely doesn't look like one of the good guys, so Pikachu and Tim will probably need all the help they can get. (Then again, Mewtwo's appearance in the trailers could be a red herring, and the movie's villain could be another character entirely. After all, no Team Rocket humans have showed up in any of the clips.)

The number of new Pokémon who keep cropping up in the Detective Pikachu trailers shows how dedicated the studio is to making the movie authentic. The Pokémon outnumber the human characters by a long shot. And for die-hard fans of the games, it would probably be fun to watch the movie just to see how many Pokémon you can identify. Ryme City (where Detective Pikachu takes place) looks like a pretty magical place to live, especially if there are awe-inspiring Pokémon like Gyarados and Mewtwo hanging around.