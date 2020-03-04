Netflix is all about original content these days, as the site spends more and more money each year to produce big-time movies and TV shows. And among the movies and shows hitting Netflix this week is a new original film with some of the site's biggest star power yet. The film is an action-comedy called Spenser Confidential, and it features Mark Wahlberg in the lead role. Not only that, but the movie also boasts a supporting cast that includes Us star Winston Duke, Oscar-winner Alan Arkin, music superstar Post Malone, and one of Netflix's favorite comedians, Iliza Shlesinger.

The movie is based on the long-running Spenser series of detective novels by Robert B. Parker and others. In it, Wahlberg takes on the titular role of a former Boston police detective who was framed for a crime he didn't commit. After being released from prison near the start of the film, he teams up with an amateur fighter named Hawk (Duke) to try and wipe out the criminal corruption that has taken over the local police force. Arkin plays Spenser's old boxing coach who takes Hawk under his wing, whereas Post Malone is an inmate friend of Spenser's, and Shlesinger portrays Spenser's ex-girlfriend, who also becomes a member of his impromptu crime-fighting team.

In addition to Spenser Confidential, Netflix has a number of other exciting new additions this week, including several feminist-leaning foreign films, a few returning favorites, and more. Take a look below for the full list of everything that's hitting Netflix this week.

1. ‘Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis’ - March 3 Netflix on YouTube The 25-year-old comedian hits Netflix with a stand up special that's all about navigating your twenties.

2. ‘Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything’ - March 4 Lil Peep on YouTube This documentary tracks the life of late rapper Lil Peep, who passed away in 2017.

3. ‘Castlevania’: Season 3 - March 5 Netflix on YouTube It's time for the third season of this acclaimed anime series, based on the popular video game.

4. ‘Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors’ - March 5 Netflix Jr. on YouTube This animated series from India sees its titular character celebrating the festival of Holi.

5. ‘Guilty’ - March 6 Netflix India on YouTube This hard-hitting drama from India deals with a college rape allegation in a small town.

6. ‘I Am Jonas’ - March 6 Netflix This Netflix original from France follows a turbulent LGBT love affair.

7. ‘Paradise PD’: Part 2 - March 6 Netflix on YouTube This crass animated comedy from the creators of the slightly less-crass animated comedy Brickleberry is back for a second season.

8. ‘The Protector’: Season 3 - March 6 Netflix on YouTube The third season of this Turkish supernatural series looks like the show's most confident batch of episodes yet.

9. ‘Spenser Confidential’ - March 6 Netflix on YouTube There's no shortage of star power or explosive action in this new film from the producer of the Fast & Furious movies.

10. ‘Twin Murders: The Silence Of The White City’ - March 6 sdm media on YouTube This Spanish crime thriller follows a pair of detectives as they set out to solve a disturbing series of murders.

11. ‘Ugly Delicious’: Season 2 - March 6 Netflix on YouTube Celebrity chef David Chang is back to seek out more interesting foods from around the world in the second season of this travel reality series.