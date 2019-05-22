New Netflix March 2020 Movies & TV Shows Include A New Season Of ‘Elite’
Spring content has sprung! Or, it has started to, courtesy of the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in March. The streaming service has announced a brand new slate of streaming content just for us, and it's definitely more than enough to keep entertainment-obsessed fans busy until April.
As usual, this month will see the arrival of plenty of original movies and television shows to Netflix, including the return of their award-winning series Ozark. Also returning with brand new episodes are teen dramas Elite and On My Block, both of which will premiere third seasons in March. Not to be outdone, comedy specials will also get a few new additions this month, with Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis and Marc Maron: End Times Fun.
As for what subscribers will have to leave behind in the month of March, there are a few major titles to make sure to check off your watchlist before it's too late. Superhero movies Black Panther, Batman Begins, and The Dark Knight are all leaving Netflix. As are the Men In Black series and Charlie's Angels. It's going to be a sad month for action/adventure fans so you might want to prepare yourselves.
Here's a closer look at some titles coming in March you really won't want to miss:
'Hook' — Coming March 1
Everyone's favorite retelling of Peter Pan, Hook, is coming to Netflix in March. And it should come as no surprise that the 1991 hit starring Robin Williams as a grown up Peter is still just as deliciously fun as ever. Rufio stans, our time is now.
'Ghosts of Girlfriends Past' — Coming March 1
How do you get a guy to no longer be afraid of commitment? Just have him get visited by a few friendly spirits who force him to take a good, hard look at his past failed relationships. At least, that's what seems to work for Matthew McConaughey's character Connor Mead, who soon comes to realize that his bachelorhood lifestyle isn't all its cracked up to be.
'Ugly Delicious' Season 2 — Coming March 6
Netflix's food show, Ugly Delicious, returns for Season 2 this month. Reunite with Chef David Chang as he travels the world and consumes delicious foods while exploring new places, people, and cultures.
'The Circle Brazil' — Coming March 11
The Circle is back — sort of. This time around, Netflix's social experiment reality TV show is going to Brazil to find a brand new round of contestants. But, international move aside, the game remains the same as strangers will interact only through social media for weeks, in the hopes of winning a whole bunch of cash.
'On My Block' Season 3 — Coming March 11
Netflix's teen dramedy On My Block is officially back for Season 3. The season will pick up right after the Season 2 finale, which ended with the kids getting kidnapped by a mysterious third party. Expect answers to lead to a whole lot of questions when new episodes premiere.
'Elite' Season 3 — Coming March 13
Everyone's favorite teen drama returns for a third season and, unfortunately, another murder isn't too far behind. After another classmate is killed, a new investigation gets underway that could disrupt the lives and futures of everyone moving forward. And to think you thought high school was hard.
'Lost Girls' — Coming March 13
Inspired by Robert Kolker’s nonfiction book of the same name, this Netflix original film takes a close look at just how far a mother will go to find her missing daughter and the many secrets she'll unearth along the way — including a series of unsolved murders.
What's Coming
March 1
- Go! Go! Cory Carson — Season 2
- Always a Bridesmaid
- Beyond the Mat
- Cop Out
- Corpse Bride
- Donnie Brasco
- Freedom Writers
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- GoodFellas
- haywire
- He's Just Not That Into You
- Hook
- Hugo
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Life as We Know It
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Outbreak
- resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Richie Rich
- Semi-Pro
- Sleepover
- Space Jam
- The Gift
- The Interview
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman — Season 3
- There Will Be blood
- Tootsie
- Valentine's Day
- Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
- ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas
March 3
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4
- Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
March 5
- Castlevania — Season 3
- Mightly Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
March 6
- Guilty
- I am Jonas
- Paradise PD: Part 2
- The Protector — Season 3
- Spenser confidential
- Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
- Ugly Delicious — Season 2
March 8
- Sitara: Let Girls Dream
March 10
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun
March 11
- The Circle Brazil
- Dirty Money — Season 2
- Last Ferry
- On My Block — Season 3
- Summer Night
March 12
- Hospital Playlist
March 13
- 100 Humans
- BEASTARS
- Bloodride
- Elite — Season 3
- Go Karts
- Kingdom — Season 2
- Lost Girls
- The Valhalla Murders
- Women of the Night
March 15
- Aftermath
March 16
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business — Season 3
- Search Party
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- The Young Messiah
March 17
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
- All American — Season 2
- Black Lightning — Season 3
- Shaun the Sheep: Adventures form Mossy Bottom
March 18
- Lu Over the Wall
March 19
- Altered Carbon: Resleeved
- Feel Good
March 20
- A Life of Speed: The juan Manuel Fangio Story
- Archibald's Next Big Thing — Season 2
- Buddi
- Dino Girl Gauko — Season 2
- Greenhouse Academy — Season 4
- The Letter for the King
- Maska
- The Platform
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
- Ultras
- Tiger King
March 23
- Sol Levante
March 25
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
- Curtiz
- The Occupant (Hogar)
- Signs
- YooHoo to the Rescue — Season 3
March 26
- 7SEEDS: Part 2
- Blood Father
- Unorthodox
March 27
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches — Season 2
- The Decline
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
- Il processo
- Killing Them Softly
- Ozark — Season 3
- There's Something In the Water
- True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
- Uncorked
TBD
- ARASHI's Diary — Voyage
- The English Game
- Ladies Up
What's Leaving
March 3
- Marvel Studios' Black Panther
- The Men Who Stare at Goats
March 4
- F the Prom
March 7
- Blue Jasmine
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- The Waterboy
March 9
- Eat Pray Love
March 14
- Men in Black
- Men in Black II
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection: Classic: Collection 3
March 15
- Coraline
March 17
- being Mary Jane: The Series
March 19
- The L Word — Season 1-6
- Zodiac
March 24
- Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
March 30
- Batman Begins
- Charlie's Angels
- Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
- Death at a Funeral
- Drugs, Inc. — Season 5
- Hairspray
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- New York Minute
- P.S. I Still Love You
- Paranormal Activity
- Small Soldiers
- The Dark Knight
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- Wild Wild West
