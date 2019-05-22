Spring content has sprung! Or, it has started to, courtesy of the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in March. The streaming service has announced a brand new slate of streaming content just for us, and it's definitely more than enough to keep entertainment-obsessed fans busy until April.

As usual, this month will see the arrival of plenty of original movies and television shows to Netflix, including the return of their award-winning series Ozark. Also returning with brand new episodes are teen dramas Elite and On My Block, both of which will premiere third seasons in March. Not to be outdone, comedy specials will also get a few new additions this month, with Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis and Marc Maron: End Times Fun.

As for what subscribers will have to leave behind in the month of March, there are a few major titles to make sure to check off your watchlist before it's too late. Superhero movies Black Panther, Batman Begins, and The Dark Knight are all leaving Netflix. As are the Men In Black series and Charlie's Angels. It's going to be a sad month for action/adventure fans so you might want to prepare yourselves.

Here's a closer look at some titles coming in March you really won't want to miss:

'Hook' — Coming March 1 Walt Disney Pictures Everyone's favorite retelling of Peter Pan, Hook, is coming to Netflix in March. And it should come as no surprise that the 1991 hit starring Robin Williams as a grown up Peter is still just as deliciously fun as ever. Rufio stans, our time is now.

'Ghosts of Girlfriends Past' — Coming March 1 New Line Cinema How do you get a guy to no longer be afraid of commitment? Just have him get visited by a few friendly spirits who force him to take a good, hard look at his past failed relationships. At least, that's what seems to work for Matthew McConaughey's character Connor Mead, who soon comes to realize that his bachelorhood lifestyle isn't all its cracked up to be.

'Ugly Delicious' Season 2 — Coming March 6 Netflix Netflix's food show, Ugly Delicious, returns for Season 2 this month. Reunite with Chef David Chang as he travels the world and consumes delicious foods while exploring new places, people, and cultures.

'The Circle Brazil' — Coming March 11 Netflix The Circle is back — sort of. This time around, Netflix's social experiment reality TV show is going to Brazil to find a brand new round of contestants. But, international move aside, the game remains the same as strangers will interact only through social media for weeks, in the hopes of winning a whole bunch of cash.

'On My Block' Season 3 — Coming March 11 Kevin Estrada/Netflix Netflix's teen dramedy On My Block is officially back for Season 3. The season will pick up right after the Season 2 finale, which ended with the kids getting kidnapped by a mysterious third party. Expect answers to lead to a whole lot of questions when new episodes premiere.

'Elite' Season 3 — Coming March 13 Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Netflix Everyone's favorite teen drama returns for a third season and, unfortunately, another murder isn't too far behind. After another classmate is killed, a new investigation gets underway that could disrupt the lives and futures of everyone moving forward. And to think you thought high school was hard.

'Lost Girls' — Coming March 13 Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix Inspired by Robert Kolker’s nonfiction book of the same name, this Netflix original film takes a close look at just how far a mother will go to find her missing daughter and the many secrets she'll unearth along the way — including a series of unsolved murders.

What's Coming March 1 Go! Go! Cory Carson — Season 2

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

haywire

He's Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman — Season 3

There Will Be blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas

March 3 Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 4 Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

March 5 Castlevania — Season 3

Mightly Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

March 6 Guilty

I am Jonas

Paradise PD: Part 2

The Protector — Season 3

Spenser confidential

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Ugly Delicious — Season 2

March 8 Sitara: Let Girls Dream

March 10 Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

March 11 The Circle Brazil

Dirty Money — Season 2

Last Ferry

On My Block — Season 3

Summer Night

March 12 Hospital Playlist

March 13 100 Humans

BEASTARS

Bloodride

Elite — Season 3

Go Karts

Kingdom — Season 2

Lost Girls

The Valhalla Murders

Women of the Night

March 15 Aftermath

March 16 The Boss Baby: Back in Business — Season 3

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17 Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

All American — Season 2

Black Lightning — Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures form Mossy Bottom

March 18 Lu Over the Wall

March 19 Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Feel Good

March 20 A Life of Speed: The juan Manuel Fangio Story

Archibald's Next Big Thing — Season 2

Buddi

Dino Girl Gauko — Season 2

Greenhouse Academy — Season 4

The Letter for the King

Maska

The Platform

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Ultras

Tiger King

March 23 Sol Levante

March 25 Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

Signs

YooHoo to the Rescue — Season 3

March 26 7SEEDS: Part 2

Blood Father

Unorthodox

March 27 Car Masters: Rust to Riches — Season 2

The Decline

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Il processo

Killing Them Softly

Ozark — Season 3

There's Something In the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

Uncorked

TBD ARASHI's Diary — Voyage

The English Game

Ladies Up

What's Leaving March 3 Marvel Studios' Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

March 4 F the Prom

March 7 Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

March 9 Eat Pray Love

March 14 Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection: Classic: Collection 3

March 15 Coraline

March 17 being Mary Jane: The Series

March 19 The L Word — Season 1-6

Zodiac

March 24 Disney's A Wrinkle in Time

March 30 Batman Begins

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc. — Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Still Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West