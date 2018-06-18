Netflix is constantly updating its library, churning out new movies and TV shows every week in order to keep its millions of subscribers happy. And for the week of June 18, 2018, the site has really outdone itself by seemingly offering something for every type of movie and TV fan. The new shows and movies on Netflix this week, of which there are ten, manage to cover a wide swath of genres that promise to keep fans stimulated well into next week and beyond — including a medical mystery drama that will have you stalking WebMD before it's over.

Netflix is debuting their original film Brain on Fire this week, a drama that focuses on a bizarre medical condition that leaves a young woman fighting for her life — while also losing her mind. Oh, and it just so happens to be based on a true story, so now you have a new illness to worry about contracting.

On a lighter note, '90s kids and Disney fans can look forward to Tarzan, the 1999 Disney animated classic that served as the sublime closer to the studio's renaissance decade in animation. Fans of Netflix's gritty Marvel franchise are in for a treat as well, as Luke Cage returns for its highly anticipated second season. If you're into stand up comedy but also tired of seeing the same old routines, then Hannah Gadsby's new comedy special Nanette is definitely for you. Ditto for fans of magic and illusion when it comes to Derren Brown's mind-bending special Miracle. Reality TV fans can look forward to a new cooking show, Cooking on High, as well as a new season of the Canadian highway rescue series, Heavy Rescue: 401. There are also three new international offerings for Netflix's most worldly fans, so you won't be left longing for culture when it comes to your streaming choices. You can take a look at all ten of this week's new Netflix additions in greater detail below.

1 'Encerrados' - June 18 Netflix This 13 episode Spanish language mini-series from Argentina takes a look at the psychological toll different people experience when they're trapped and isolated in different ways, whether physically or psychologically.

2 'Hannah Gadsby: Nanette' - June 19 Netflix on YouTube This stand up special balances jokes with heartfelt truths, as Australian comic Gadsby breaks down the complex emotional issues behind some of her material, giving viewers plenty to think about.

3 'Brain on Fire' - June 22 Netflix on YouTube This original film stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a woman who comes down with a mysterious brain ailment that leaves her psychotic and her doctors puzzled. It's based on the memoir of the same name by Susannah Cahalan.

4 'Cooking on High' - June 22 CannabisPlanet on YouTube As marijuana becomes legal in more and more states, cooking with weed is also growing in popularity. Therefore, it was only a matter of time until a cooking competition series based around culinary pot came along. This is that series.

5 'Derren Brown: Miracle' - June 22 Netflix on YouTube Netflix viewers got their first dose of Brown back in February when his special The Push hit the site. Now, the British illusionist is back with an even more shocking special, as he shows just how powerful the power of persuasion can be.

6 'Heavy Rescue: 401' (Season 2) - June 22 Discovery Canada on YouTube This Canadian reality series takes a look at what major rescue operations look like on one of the nation's most dangerous highways, the frequently snowy and always busy 401 in Ontario.

7 'Marvel's Luke Cage' (Season 2) - June 22 Netflix on YouTube Harlem's bulletproof protector is back for another season, and this time he's put in the precarious position of having to choose the lesser of two evils while facing off against a foe who's even more powerful than he is.

8 'Us and Them' - June 22 Netflix Asia on YouTube This Chinese romantic drama examines the ups and downs in a couple's relationship over 11 years after they first meet on a train.

9 'Disney's Tarzan' - June 23 SKYTV on YouTube The Disney classic is hitting Netflix, so warm up those pipes and get ready to sing some Phil Collins while simultaneously crying.