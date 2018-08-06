More than ever, Netflix is leaning on their own original content to draw in subscribers, and this week is no different. Out of over a dozen new movies and shows hitting Netflix this week, only a handful are not Netflix original productions. The vast majority will be seen by the public for the first time when they make their Netflix debut, and they represent a wide range of what the streaming site has to offer.

The latest season of Netflix's Voltron animated series premieres this week, along with four brand new series. There's a docuseries about healthcare, a sitcom starring Run's House's Joseph and Justine Simmons, a Spanish language family dark comedy, and one of Netflix's most controversial series ever. There are also some brand new films hitting the site this week, including a teen comedy from Ben Stiller and the Workaholics guys, and a historical romantic drama starring Lily James and Game of Thrones' Michiel Huisman. Then there's a new comedy special from Demetri Martin, an emotionally moving documentary short, and of course, a few new additions that didn't originate on Netflix.

So take a look below at the best of what the streaming site has to offer for the week of Aug 6.

1 'The Originals': Season 5 - Aug 9 TVLine on YouTube The final season of this Vampire Diaries spinoff lands on Netflix just a week after it concluded its run on The CW.

2 '72 Dangerous Animals: Asia' - Aug 10 Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News/Getty Images After showcasing all the creatures that want to kill you in Australia and Latin America, the third season of this nature series travels to Asia to show off that continent's deadly beasts.

3 'All About The Washingtons' - Aug 10 Netflix on YouTube Rev. Run and his wife, Justine Simmons, star in this semi-autobiographical sitcom about a hip hop mogul who retires and becomes a stay-at-home dad while his wife starts her own business.

4 'Demetri Martin: The Overthinker' - Aug 10 Netflix on YouTube The alternative comedian stars in his second stand up special for Netflix.

5 'Afflicted' - Aug 10 Netflix This depressing docuseries shows what people with chronic illnesses go through in their search to find some relief from their afflictions.

6 'Insatiable' - Aug 10 Netflix on YouTube This series' message is so controversial that over 217,000 people have signed an online petition calling for its cancelation.

7 'The House Of Flowers' - Aug 10 Netflix América Latina on YouTube This Spanish language dark comedy series is about a flower shop-owning family's dirty secrets coming to light.

8 'Million Pound Menu' - Aug 10 BBC on YouTube This British export is basically Shark Tank for restaurants.

9 'The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society' - Aug 10 Netflix on YouTube This WWII-set drama with an impossibly long title is based on the 2008 novel of the same name.

10 'The Package' - Aug 10 Netflix on YouTube This new teen comedy is about a group of kids who go on a spring break camping trip where things get way out of control. How out of control? Well, one of them accidentally cuts off his own penis.

11 'Voltron: Legendary Defender': Season 7 - Aug 10 DreamWorksTV on YouTube Netflix's acclaimed reboot of the classic '80s cartoon continues to chug along as it enters its seventh season.

12 'Zion' - Aug 10 Jhorge Settler on YouTube This documentary tells the inspirational story of Zion Clark, a boy born without legs who spent his life bouncing around the foster care system before finding salvation in wrestling.