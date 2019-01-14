With all of the horrible things that happened in 2017 — Donald Trump's inauguration and subsequent presidency, the abundance of Post Malone songs inundating the record charts, that Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad — it's easy to forget about the Fyre Festival. Promoted as an epic music festival to take place in the Bahamas, the "festival" ended up being nothing more than a sham and a scam that left onlookers laughing and attendees crying. Now, among the new movies and shows on Netflix this week, comes an original documentary showing exactly how it all went down.

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened is the doc from director Chris Smith, and it goes behind the scenes of the notorious festival-that-wasn't to show what was planned, what went wrong, and what took place afterward. The documentary interviews a plethora of subjects, from the festival's organizers to the Bahamian residents who were employed by the festival, giving an extended and multifaceted look behind the chaos that appeared in news stories at the time. Smith even tried to interview the festival's founder, Billy McFarland, but he wanted to be paid to appear in the documentary, according to NPR. In October, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges.

In addition to the Fyre doc, Netflix is rolling out 13 other new pieces of content this week; almost all of which are original to the streaming service. So take a look below to see what's coming in the days ahead.

1 ‘Revenger’ - Jan 15 FilmIsNow Action Movie Trailers on YouTube This revenge-based action flick out of Singapore sure kicks a lot of butt.

2 ‘Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry’ - Jan 15 Netflix on YouTube The veteran stand up comic brings his act to Netflix in this new special.

3 ‘American Gangster’ - Jan 16 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube One of the best crime dramas of this century, with powerhouse performances from Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe, heads to Netflix.

4 ‘American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ - Jan 17 TV Promos on YouTube The star-studded second season of FX's true crime anthology series takes a look at the murder of the iconic fashion designer.

5 ‘Carmen Sandiego’ - Jan 18 Netflix on YouTube The '90s TV icon returns in a new animated series. Sadly, though, it appears she won't be joined by Rockapella.

6 ‘Close’ - Jan 18 Netflix on YouTube What Happened to Monday star Noomi Rapace returns for another action-packed Netflix original.

7 ‘FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened’ - Jan 18 Netflix on YouTube It was going to be the biggest party ever — until it wasn't. See how it all unraveled here.

8 ‘GIRL’ - Jan 18 Netflix on YouTube This original drama is based on the true story of Nora Monsecour, a transgender girl who pursued her dream of becoming a ballerina.

9 ‘Grace and Frankie’: Season 5 - Jan 18 Netflix on YouTube One of Netflix's original original comedy series returns for season 5 with legendary stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in tow.

10 ‘IO’ - Jan 18 Netflix on YouTube This original sci-fi film, which stars the MCU's Anthony Mackie, depicts two survivors on a post-apocalyptic Earth who are trying to reach the planet's final rocket launch to society's new home of Io, one of Jupiter's moons.

11 ‘Soni’ - Jan 18 Screen International on YouTube This drama sees two female cops in Delhi struggle with the gender bias in their society.

12 ‘The World's Most Extraordinary Homes’: Season 2 Part B - Jan 18 BBC on YouTube Get ready to drool over some unachievable houses in the latest installment of this real estate series.

13 ‘Trigger Warning with Killer Mike’ - Jan 18 Netflix on YouTube Rapper and political activist Killer Mike tries to ignite societal change by pushing some buttons, earning some laughs along the way in this new series.