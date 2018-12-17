While horror films have historically been viewed by most critics as a lesser form of entertainment, in recent years the genre has become the newest destination for prestige filmmaking. Last year, it was Get Out making noise at the Oscars with nominations for Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Picture, and a win for Best Original Screenplay. Heading into next year's Oscars, critical darlings like A Quiet Place and Hereditary will be looking to duplicate Get Out's success. And then there's Netflix. Clearly not wanting to be left out of the discussion, the streaming service has its own prestige horror film premiering with the other new movies and shows on Netflix this week.

The film in question is Bird Box, which stars Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock as a woman in a post-apocalyptic society who must guide two young children to safety. Whereas A Quiet Place featured a world overrun by monsters that hunted by sound, forcing people to remain quiet at all times, the world of Bird Box has been overrun by a supernatural entity that causes people to kill themselves if they look at it. As a result, Bullock and the other characters of the film must remain blindfolded at all times or else risk gazing upon the horror that will lead to their demise.

If scary movies aren't your jam, have no fear. Netflix still has a number of other offerings coming out this week in addition to Bird Box; all of which can be previewed below.

1 ‘Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable’ - Dec 18 Netflix on YouTube The talk show host returns to her roots with her first stand up special in 15 years.

2 ‘Baki’ - Dec 18 Netflix on YouTube A martial arts champion must fight for his life in this new anime series.

3 ‘Terrace House: Opening New Doors’: Part 5 - Dec 18 TERRACE HOUSE / テラスハウス on YouTube The fifth season of this Real World-esque reality show from Japan arrives on Netflix.

4 ‘Bird Box’ - Dec 21 Netflix on YouTube Whatever you do, don't look.

5 ‘3Below: Tales of Arcadia’ - Dec 21 Netflix on YouTube This alien story with a cast that includes Nick Offerman, Diego Luna, and Tatiana Maslany is the latest animated project from Dreamworks and Guillermo del Toro.

6 ‘7 Days Out’ - Dec 21 Netflix on YouTube This new docuseries looks at the intense last week of work that precedes different events, like a fashion show and a horse race.

7 ‘Back With the Ex’ - Dec 21 Giphy This Australian reality show reunites former couples to see if they can reignite their romantic spark.

8 ‘Bad Seeds’ - Dec 21 Netflix A scam artist earns a new lease on life when he becomes a mentor to some troubled teens in this dramedy film.

9 ‘Derry Girls’ - Dec 21 Channel 4 on YouTube This teen comedy series takes place in Northern Ireland during The Troubles of the 1990s.

10 ‘Diablero’ - Dec 21 Netflix on YouTube Demons are real in this thrilling new Mexican fantasy series.

11 ‘Greenleaf’: Season 3 - Dec 21 From Sinn's Perspective Reviews on YouTube Catch the latest season of this Oprah Winfrey-produced drama series.

12 ‘LAST HOPE’: Part 2 - Dec 21 Netflix Netflix debuts the second part of this post-apocalyptic sci-fi anime.

13 ‘Perfume’ - Dec 21 Netflix on YouTube You'll want to put on your detective hat for this new German murder mystery series.

14 ‘Sirius the Jaeger’ - Dec 21 Newstrailers on YouTube It's vampires vs vampire hunters in this new anime series.

15 ‘Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski’ - Dec 21 Netflix on YouTube This documentary tells the shockingly bizarre story of Polish artist Stanisław Szukalski.

16 ‘Tales by Light’: Season 3 - Dec 21 Canon Australia on YouTube The third installment in this docuseries further examines the lengths the world's greatest photographers go to in order to get their shots.

17 ‘The Casketeers’ - Dec 21 TVNZ (Television New Zealand) on YouTube This quirky reality show follows the day to day operations of a Māori family-run funeral home in New Zealand.