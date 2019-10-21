It seems like ages ago now, but Eddie Murphy was once the biggest name in entertainment. After breaking out on Saturday Night Live in the early '80s, Murphy became a blockbuster movie star. He headlined now-classic comedies in the '80s such as Trading Places, 48 Hours, Coming to America, and Beverly Hills Cop — the highest-grossing film of 1984. It's been a long time now since Murphy has had a successful comedy, but that's about to change with the new shows and movies on Netflix this week.

Murphy's new movie Dolemite Is My Name opens on Netflix this week, and the film is already being heralded as the start of Murphy's comedic comeback. The film stars Murphy as actor and comedian Rudy Ray Moore, who created the pimp character Dolemite that became something of a '70s movie sensation. The film marks the first R-rated comedy for Murphy since the '90s, and is launching a comedic comeback for the actor that will include his first SNL hosting gig since leaving the show in '84, a sequel to Coming to America, a possible new Beverly Hills Cop movie, and a heavily-rumored return to stand up.

If, for some reason, Eddie Murphy's return to adult comedy isn't enough for you, there are loads of other Netflix offerings this week that run the gamut from documentaries to reality shows to original horror films. So take a look at the full list below.

1. ‘Echo In The Canyon’ - Oct. 21 Greenwich Entertainment on YouTube This documentary takes a look at the music that emerged from the Los Angeles neighborhood of Laurel Canyon in the 1960s, featuring interviews with legendary rockers like Ringo Starr, Brian Wilson, and the final on-screen interview with the late Tom Petty.

2. ‘Free Fire’ - Oct. 21 StudiocanalUK on YouTube Brie Larson and Armie Hammer star in this outrageous shoot-'em-up featuring one of the biggest gun fights in cinematic history.

3. ‘Jenny Slate: Stage Fright’ - Oct. 22 Netflix on YouTube The Big Mouth star gets her very own comedy special. It's about time.

4. ‘Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner’ - Oct. 23 Netflix on YouTube Restauranteur David Chang goes on a culinary world tour with various celebrities in this new reality series.

5. ‘Dancing With The Birds’ - Oct. 23 Netflix on YouTube Birds of paradise put on dazzling displays in the hope of finding a mate in this nature documentary.

6. ‘Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy’ - Oct. 23 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube The long-running martial arts franchise continues with this latest addition, co-starring Dave Bautista.

7. ‘Daybreak’ - Oct. 24 Netflix on YouTube Sick of post-apocalyptic zombie stories yet? Netflix sure hopes you aren't, judging from this new post-apocalyptic zombie series.

8. ‘Revenge Of Pontianak’ - Oct. 24 Tiger Tiger Pictures on YouTube This '60s-set Malaysian horror film is as stylish as it is scary.

9. ‘A Tale Of Love And Darkness’ - Oct. 25 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Natalie Portman wrote, directed, and starred in this Israeli drama.

10. ‘Assimilate’ - Oct. 25 Movie Trailers Source on YouTube This new horror film has some serious Invasion of the Body Snatchers vibes.

11. ‘Brigada Costa Del Sol’ - Oct. 25 magazinespain on YouTube This Spanish crime series is all about drug-busting cops in the 1970s.

12. ‘Brotherhood’ - Oct. 25 Netflix Brasil on YouTube This Brazilian drama tells the story of a lawyer who discovers that her brother is the incarcerated leader of a criminal gang.

13. ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ - Oct. 25 Netflix on YouTube This is it. The start of Eddie Murphy's big comeback.

14. ‘Greenhouse Academy’: Season 3 - Oct. 25 Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube The third season of this teen melodrama arrives on Netflix.

15. ‘The Kominsky Method’: Season 2 - Oct. 25 Netflix on YouTube Last year's Golden Globe winner for Best Comedy Series is finally back for season two.

16. ‘Monzon’ - Oct. 25 Buena Vista International Latinoamérica on YouTube This true crime series dramatically reenacts the case of Argentine boxer Carlos Monzón, who was convicted of murdering his wife, Alicia Muñiz.

17. ‘Nailed It! France’/‘Nailed It! Spain’ - Oct. 25 Netflix on YouTube New French and Spanish versions of Netflix's meme-able cooking show arrive this week.

18. ‘Prank Encounters’ - Oct. 25 Netflix on YouTube Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo does his best Ashton Kutcher impression as the host of this new hidden camera prank show.

19. ‘Rattlesnake’ - Oct. 25 Netflix on YouTube A mother is forced to make an impossible choice in this unique and challenging horror film.