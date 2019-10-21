The New Movies & TV Shows On Netflix This Week Include Eddie Murphy’s Big Comeback
It seems like ages ago now, but Eddie Murphy was once the biggest name in entertainment. After breaking out on Saturday Night Live in the early '80s, Murphy became a blockbuster movie star. He headlined now-classic comedies in the '80s such as Trading Places, 48 Hours, Coming to America, and Beverly Hills Cop — the highest-grossing film of 1984. It's been a long time now since Murphy has had a successful comedy, but that's about to change with the new shows and movies on Netflix this week.
Murphy's new movie Dolemite Is My Name opens on Netflix this week, and the film is already being heralded as the start of Murphy's comedic comeback. The film stars Murphy as actor and comedian Rudy Ray Moore, who created the pimp character Dolemite that became something of a '70s movie sensation. The film marks the first R-rated comedy for Murphy since the '90s, and is launching a comedic comeback for the actor that will include his first SNL hosting gig since leaving the show in '84, a sequel to Coming to America, a possible new Beverly Hills Cop movie, and a heavily-rumored return to stand up.
If, for some reason, Eddie Murphy's return to adult comedy isn't enough for you, there are loads of other Netflix offerings this week that run the gamut from documentaries to reality shows to original horror films. So take a look at the full list below.
1. ‘Echo In The Canyon’ - Oct. 21
This documentary takes a look at the music that emerged from the Los Angeles neighborhood of Laurel Canyon in the 1960s, featuring interviews with legendary rockers like Ringo Starr, Brian Wilson, and the final on-screen interview with the late Tom Petty.
2. ‘Free Fire’ - Oct. 21
Brie Larson and Armie Hammer star in this outrageous shoot-'em-up featuring one of the biggest gun fights in cinematic history.
3. ‘Jenny Slate: Stage Fright’ - Oct. 22
The Big Mouth star gets her very own comedy special. It's about time.
4. ‘Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner’ - Oct. 23
Restauranteur David Chang goes on a culinary world tour with various celebrities in this new reality series.
5. ‘Dancing With The Birds’ - Oct. 23
Birds of paradise put on dazzling displays in the hope of finding a mate in this nature documentary.
6. ‘Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy’ - Oct. 23
The long-running martial arts franchise continues with this latest addition, co-starring Dave Bautista.
7. ‘Daybreak’ - Oct. 24
Sick of post-apocalyptic zombie stories yet? Netflix sure hopes you aren't, judging from this new post-apocalyptic zombie series.
8. ‘Revenge Of Pontianak’ - Oct. 24
This '60s-set Malaysian horror film is as stylish as it is scary.
9. ‘A Tale Of Love And Darkness’ - Oct. 25
Natalie Portman wrote, directed, and starred in this Israeli drama.
10. ‘Assimilate’ - Oct. 25
This new horror film has some serious Invasion of the Body Snatchers vibes.
11. ‘Brigada Costa Del Sol’ - Oct. 25
This Spanish crime series is all about drug-busting cops in the 1970s.
12. ‘Brotherhood’ - Oct. 25
This Brazilian drama tells the story of a lawyer who discovers that her brother is the incarcerated leader of a criminal gang.
13. ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ - Oct. 25
This is it. The start of Eddie Murphy's big comeback.
14. ‘Greenhouse Academy’: Season 3 - Oct. 25
The third season of this teen melodrama arrives on Netflix.
15. ‘The Kominsky Method’: Season 2 - Oct. 25
Last year's Golden Globe winner for Best Comedy Series is finally back for season two.
16. ‘Monzon’ - Oct. 25
This true crime series dramatically reenacts the case of Argentine boxer Carlos Monzón, who was convicted of murdering his wife, Alicia Muñiz.
17. ‘Nailed It! France’/‘Nailed It! Spain’ - Oct. 25
New French and Spanish versions of Netflix's meme-able cooking show arrive this week.
18. ‘Prank Encounters’ - Oct. 25
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo does his best Ashton Kutcher impression as the host of this new hidden camera prank show.
19. ‘Rattlesnake’ - Oct. 25
A mother is forced to make an impossible choice in this unique and challenging horror film.
20. ‘It Takes A Lunatic’ - Oct. 25
This new documentary takes a look at the extraordinary life of American Place Theatre director Wynn Handman.
If Eddie Murphy isn't your cup of tea, Netflix still has a wide variety of content this week that will keep you glued to your couch.