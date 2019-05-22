New Netflix October 2019 Movies & TV Shows Include A Meryl Streep Film
The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer, which can only mean one thing: it's time to break out those sweats and pick your favorite seat on the couch, because 'tis the season to Netflix. Luckily, the lineup of new Netflix October 2019 movies and TV shows is so stacked with childhood classics — Rugrats in Paris: The Movie — and exciting new originals — the Meryl Streep-starring The Laundromat — that you'll be happy to sit on the couch marathoning when it's too cold or too dark to be outside.
As always, Netflix is getting ready to welcome a healthy dose of new originals this month. Not only is it going to be home to a Meryl Streep film, it's also going to premiere a movie starring not one, but two Paul Rudds with Living With Yourself. Of course, there is a price to pay for so much joy, and that's all the movies and TV leaving Netflix in October. Among the particularly heartbreaking titles leaving the streaming site are Frances Ha, Julie & Julia, and the iconic Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (1 and 2).
To prepare yourself for the inevitable changes coming, here are 15 titles coming to Netflix in October that you should definitely look forward to.
What's Coming
Oct. 1
- Carmen Sandiego — Season 2
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin'
- 93 Days
- A.M.I.
- Along came A Spider
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Blow
- Bring It On, Ghost — Season 1
- Charlie's Angels
- Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
- Cheese in the Trap — Season 1
- Chicago Typewriter — Season 1
- Crash
- Exit Wounds
- Good Burger
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Honey 2
- House of the Witch
- One Direction: This Is Us
- Payday
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Scream 2
- Senna
- Signal — Season 1
- Sin City
- Sinister Circle
- Supergirl
- Superman Returns
- Surf's Up
- The Bucket List
- The Flinstones
- The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Island
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Time Traveler's Wife
- Lagos Real Fake Life
- Men In Black II
- Moms at War
- No Reservations
- Ocean's Thirteen
- Ocean's Twelve
- Tomorrow With You — Season 1
- Trainspotting
- Troy
- Tunnel — Season 1
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Walking Out
Oct. 2
- Living Undocumented
- Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
- Rotten — Season 2
Oct. 3
- Seis Manos
Oct. 4
- Big Mouth — Season 3
- Creeped Out — Season 2
- In The Tall Grass
- Peaky Blinders — Season 5
- Raising Dion
- Super Monsters — Season 3
- Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween
Oct. 5
- Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
Oct. 7
- Match! Tennis Juniors
- The Water Diviner
Oct. 8
- Dean Cole: Cole Hearted
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
Oct. 9
- After
- Rhythm + Flow
Oct. 10
- Schitt's Creek — Season 5
Oct. 11
- El Camino: A breaking Bad Movie
- The Forest of Love
- Fractured
- Haunted — Season 2
- Insatiable — Season 2
- La Influencia
- Plan Coeur — Season 2
- The Awakening of Motti Wolenbruch
- YooHoo to the Rescue — Season 2
Oct. 12
- Banlieusards
Oct. 15
- Dark Crimes
Oct. 16
- Ghosts of Sugar Land
- Sinister 2
Oct. 17
- The Karate Kid
- The Unlisted
Oct. 18
- The Yard (Avlu)
- Baby — Season 2
- Eli
- Interior Design Masters
- The House of Flowers — Season 2
- The Laundromat
- Living with Yourself
- MeatEater — Season 8
- Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
- Seventeen
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
- Tell Me Who I Am
- Toon — Seasons 1 & 2
- Unnatural Selection
- Upstarts
Oct. 19
- Men in Black
Oct. 21
- Echo in the Canyon
- Free Fire
Oct. 22
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
Oct. 23
- Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
- Dancing with the birds
- Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
Oct. 24
- Daybreak
- Revenge of Pontianak
Oct. 25
- A Tale of Love and Darkness
- Assimilate
- Brigada Costa del Sol
- Brotherhood
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Greenhouse Academy — Season 3
- The Kominsky Method — Season 2
- Monzon
- Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!)
- Nailed It! Spain (Niqeiao!)
- Prank Encounters
- Rattlesnake
- It Takes a Lunatic
Oct. 28
- A 3 Minute Hug
- Little Miss Sumo
- Shine on with Reese — Season 1
Oct. 30
- Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
Oct. 31
- Kengan Ashura: Part II
- Nowhere Man
- Raging Bull
Leaving Netflix
Oct. 1
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- All the President's Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cabaret (1972)
- Casper
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Cloverfield
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Empire Records
- Evolution
- Forks Over Knives
- Frances Ha
- Free State of Jones
- Get Carter
- Gremlins
- Hoosiers
- Impractical Jokers — Season 1
- In Bruges
- Julie & Julia
- Lakeview Terrace
- Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
- Obsessed
- Pineapple Express
- Platoon
- Quiz Show
- She's Out of My League
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Nightmare
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Oct. 5
- Despicable Me 3
Oct. 7
- David Blaine: What is Magic?
- Scream 4
Oct. 9
- Little Witch Academia
- Little Witch Academia: The Enchanged Parade
- Sword Art Online II — Season 1
Oct. 15
- El Internado — Season 1-2
Oct. 20
- Bridget Jones's Baby
Oct. 25
- The Carrie Diaries — Season 1 & 2
Oct. 29
- The Fall — Series 1
- The Imitation Game
More to come...