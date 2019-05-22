The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer, which can only mean one thing: it's time to break out those sweats and pick your favorite seat on the couch, because 'tis the season to Netflix. Luckily, the lineup of new Netflix October 2019 movies and TV shows is so stacked with childhood classics — Rugrats in Paris: The Movie — and exciting new originals — the Meryl Streep-starring The Laundromat — that you'll be happy to sit on the couch marathoning when it's too cold or too dark to be outside.

As always, Netflix is getting ready to welcome a healthy dose of new originals this month. Not only is it going to be home to a Meryl Streep film, it's also going to premiere a movie starring not one, but two Paul Rudds with Living With Yourself. Of course, there is a price to pay for so much joy, and that's all the movies and TV leaving Netflix in October. Among the particularly heartbreaking titles leaving the streaming site are Frances Ha, Julie & Julia, and the iconic Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (1 and 2).

To prepare yourself for the inevitable changes coming, here are 15 titles coming to Netflix in October that you should definitely look forward to.

What's Coming Oct. 1 Carmen Sandiego — Season 2

Nikki Glaser: Bangin'

93 Days

A.M.I.

Along came A Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost — Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap — Season 1

Chicago Typewriter — Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal — Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf's Up

The Bucket List

The Flinstones

The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler's Wife

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men In Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Tomorrow With You — Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel — Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

Oct. 2 Living Undocumented

Ready to Mingle (Solteras)

Rotten — Season 2

Oct. 3 Seis Manos

Oct. 4 Big Mouth — Season 3

Creeped Out — Season 2

In The Tall Grass

Peaky Blinders — Season 5

Raising Dion

Super Monsters — Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween

Oct. 5 Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

Oct. 7 Match! Tennis Juniors

The Water Diviner

Oct. 8 Dean Cole: Cole Hearted

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Oct. 9 After

Rhythm + Flow

Oct. 10 Schitt's Creek — Season 5

Oct. 11 El Camino: A breaking Bad Movie

The Forest of Love

Fractured

Haunted — Season 2

Insatiable — Season 2

La Influencia

Plan Coeur — Season 2

The Awakening of Motti Wolenbruch

YooHoo to the Rescue — Season 2

Oct. 12 Banlieusards

Oct. 15 Dark Crimes

Oct. 16 Ghosts of Sugar Land

Sinister 2

Oct. 17 The Karate Kid

The Unlisted

Oct. 18 The Yard (Avlu)

Baby — Season 2

Eli

Interior Design Masters

The House of Flowers — Season 2

The Laundromat

Living with Yourself

MeatEater — Season 8

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Seventeen

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2

Tell Me Who I Am

Toon — Seasons 1 & 2

Unnatural Selection

Upstarts

Oct. 19 Men in Black

Oct. 21 Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Oct. 22 Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

Oct. 23 Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Dancing with the birds

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Oct. 24 Daybreak

Revenge of Pontianak

Oct. 25 A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol

Brotherhood

Dolemite Is My Name

Greenhouse Academy — Season 3

The Kominsky Method — Season 2

Monzon

Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!)

Nailed It! Spain (Niqeiao!)

Prank Encounters

Rattlesnake

It Takes a Lunatic

Oct. 28 A 3 Minute Hug

Little Miss Sumo

Shine on with Reese — Season 1

Oct. 30 Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

Oct. 31 Kengan Ashura: Part II

Nowhere Man

Raging Bull

Leaving Netflix Oct. 1 A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers — Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She's Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Oct. 5 Despicable Me 3

Oct. 7 David Blaine: What is Magic?

Scream 4

Oct. 9 Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanged Parade

Sword Art Online II — Season 1

Oct. 15 El Internado — Season 1-2

Oct. 20 Bridget Jones's Baby

Oct. 25 The Carrie Diaries — Season 1 & 2

Oct. 29 The Fall — Series 1

The Imitation Game