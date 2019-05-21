One of the most beloved Disney Pixar movie franchises of all time, Toy Story has managed to make three movies without failing fans with bad stories or disappointing new twists. That's probably why they've been so successful and why fans are getting a new installment coming out at the end of June. The new Toy Story 4 trailer shows a bit more of where the gang's at this time around, and also introduces a few more new characters, including a very flashy stuntman (toy, of course) voiced by everyone's favorite: Keanu Reeves.

Fresh off his murderous and thrilling role in John Wick 3, Reeves is bringing his charm to a seemingly eccentric toy, the "perfect" one to help Bo Peep and Woody on their mission to return back to Bonnie (with Forky). As Duke Caboom, he's Canada's greatest stuntman, posing for the love of it and giving major Six Million Dollar Man vibes, if he was dressed as Evel Knievel. Of course, both Reeves and his new character reign from the land of Canada, which is a nice touch for fans, and both love motorcycles. And his fearless attitude will definitely come in handy to help Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and Bo Peep save the day in Toy Story 4.

Pixar on YouTube

Reeves has been very thoughtful about his character, even helping the producers and creators flesh him out a bit more than what Caboom first started off as. Josh Cooley, the director, told Entertainment Weekly that Keanu Reeves came in and asked so many questions that helped them delve deeper into this brand new toy. Part of this process was also to help the character stand out from Buzz Lightyear, who he apparently sounded a lot like in the beginning. "Actually, a little inside story [about Reeves]," Tim Allen told Jimmy Fallon. "Even he said — gentle, wonderful guy that he is — 'This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear.' And his character does have an edge to that. And the guy said, 'So we calmed him down a little bit,' and they reminded me his toy is only that big."

If you've ever seen Reeves in action, you could probably have guessed his process is pretty thorough, and this just proved it. On top of that, Reeves told EW that having Duke Caboom not sound like Buzz Lightyear was something he "really [paid] attention" to. "So I made Duke a little more gravelly but still tried to give him energy and a big personality.… I just thought that Duke should love what he does. He’s the greatest stuntman in Canada! I wanted him to be constantly doing poses on the bike while he was talking, to have this great extroverted passion.” And you can definitely see all of that in action in only the few seconds he's introduced in this new trailer. So imagine what else is in store for the toys.

The last time the gang left off, Andy had grown up, gone off to college, and gifted them to Bonnie on his way. It was very sad, but more bittersweet because they have a new life with a toddler who needed them more than Andy did. It's interesting that this new film will show different sides to a toy's life, like the fact that anytime a child makes a fake toy out of sticks or in this case a spork, they get a new life. And you also see the... afterlife (?) of a toy who's been attacked by a cat. A bit grim, but Toy Story movies are always introducing new things. It premieres on June 21, so you can definitely get in a rewatch of all three beforehand.