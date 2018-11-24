There's a new toy in the toy box, and he's prepared to make a big impression on Buzz and the gang. On Wednesday, Nov. 21, Tim Allen revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Keanu Reeves will be in Toy Story 4. The John Wick star's character doesn't have a name yet, but he definitely sounds like the kind of toy that could cause some drama for the characters fans know and love.

According to Allen, Reeves' character is small in statue, but he's got a bit of an edge to him. In fact, he even has a few shades of early Buzz by the sound of things. Allen explained:

"Actually, a little inside story [about Reeves]: Even he said — gentle, wonderful guy that he is — 'This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear.' And his character does have an edge to that. And the guy said, 'So we calmed him down a little bit,' and they reminded me his toy is only that big."

It's important that the "that big" part is accompanied by Allen holding his index finger and thumb close together. Could this mean Reeves is playing one of the little green army men? Or could he be a super cool micro-toy like the ones that all the kids seem to have these days? Whatever the case may be, seeing the man behind the ruthless John Wick voice a toy is sure to be hilarious — especially since this is the first time he's done voice work for an animated movie.

Allen shared more than just the news that Reeves is in the film. He also revealed that Toy Story 4 is going to take a wrecking ball to your emotions. Oh, you thought the franchise was done making you sob after the whole Andy gives his toys to Bonnie thing from Toy Story 3? Not a chance. If anything, it sounds like the fourth installment might pack even more of an emotional wallop. Allen told Fallon,

"The last scene of that movie was... I couldn't even get through it, and I thought there were pages after it. And I read it and I had to turn around from looking at it in the studio, because it was so emotional."

If trying to contemplate how Pixar could possibly make the Toy Story franchise break viewers' hearts more than it already does is making you nervous, then just focus on the positives. In addition to Reeves joining the cast, Allen also noted that fans will see plenty of new toys, as well as some old favorites. The movie's IMDb page reveals that Bo Peep is among the returning characters, while newcomers include Forky (Tony Hale), Bunny (Jordan Peele), and Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key).

Even though the fourth Toy Story film promises to give you a whole lot of feelings, it also sounds like it's going to be another fun adventure with Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the toys. And having Reeves along for the ride as a toy that could give Buzz a little competition in the attitude department is just one more reason to make sure June 21, 2019 is blocked off on your calendar.