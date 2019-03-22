When it comes to their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have some seriously A-list fans. Barack and Michelle Obama congratulated Rodriguez and Lopez on the happy news, and the whole thing is almost too much to handle.

For most people, the closest thing to a personal note from the Obamas is the form response they've been known to send couples who invite the former president and first lady to their wedding. But the singer and former baseball player got a handwritten note from Obama himself to mark the occasion. The note reads,

"Jennifer & Alex — Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best, Barack Obama"

Rodriguez posted a photo of the note on Instagram, writing in the caption, "This means the world to us. #44." The photo also shows an envelope addressed to "Jennifer and Alex," so it looks like the two couples are on pretty friendly terms. The Obamas are one of the most #CoupleGoals pairs out there, too, so their marriage advice for Lopez and Rodriguez seems extra special.

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement earlier this month, much to fans' delight. They each posted a photo of the "Limitless" singer's massive engagement ring on their Instagram accounts, and the proposal sounds absolutely perfect.

Apparently, Rodriguez got down on one knee while the two of them were on vacation in the Bahamas, People reported. A source also talked to the magazine about how the proposal happened. It sounds like Lopez wanted something low-key, even if the ring itself is huge.

"They were going for a beach walk when Alex asked her to marry him. Jennifer loves that the proposal was so romantic and low-key," the unnamed source said to People. "She loves that Alex knows her so well and felt comfortable keeping it real instead of going for a flashy proposal. It was a dream proposal for Jennifer. She wouldn't have wanted it any other way."

Lopez also posted a few more photos from the day they got engaged, and the two of them look like they couldn't be happier. It seems like she really was surprised by the proposal, too.

In an Instagram Story about the engagement, Rodriguez thanked fans for supporting them during this exciting time. He wrote in his Story,

"There aren't many words to share with you, only feelings. Gratitude. Excitement. And just...joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can't do it without all of you. We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations."

Evidently, one of those "messages of love" was from none other than Barack and Michelle Obama. The former president's note shows how much they care for the newly engaged couple, while also offering some perspective about lasting love. And the Obamas' sweet notecard is likely something Rodriguez and Lopez will cherish for years to come.