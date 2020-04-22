During these times of social distancing, one of the best ways to distract ourselves is by taking advantage of streaming services. It's also beneficial to watch movies that make us smile. And there's one movie to watch before it leaves Netflix in May 2020 that checks all the boxes. Not only is it a burst of nostalgia and a feel-good flick, but it's also the perfect movie for anyone who grew up in the '90s loving Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The movie is none other than It Takes Two, which takes its final bow on Netflix on May 19, and also stars Kirstie Alley and Steve Guttenberg. The family film follows Alyssa (Ashley) and Amanda (Mary-Kate), who aren't twins, but rather exact doubles of one another — except for their upbringings. Alyssa grew up wealthy, whereas Amanda is an orphan. After literally running into one another one day, they decide to swap places, and end up playing matchmaker for two people they love dearly, Alyssa's dad, Roger, (Gutenberg) and Amanda's social worker Diane (Alley). And, yes, there is an evil stepmother figure, thanks for asking.

It's a heartfelt film that is all about girl power. Even at 9 years old, the Olsen twins showed they owned the silver screen and could make a hit movie. Better yet, the movie touched the lives of the cast during filming and even in the years following. Both Gutenberg and Alley admitted they had a blast making the movie with Mary-Kate and Ashley, and they still get asked about it decades later.

In August of 2014, Guttenberg discussed It Takes Two with the Huffington Post and gushed over Mary-Kate and Ashley. "They were adorable. They came to my house once for a little pool party," he said. "They were great kids." He even recognized that they were "worth a billion dollars" at the time, having already become stars on Full House. As for Alley, she also loved working with the Olsens. "They would come over and we would have slumber parties," Alley told WetPaint.com in February of 2016. "They were just fun and cute and really well mannered!"

It's hard to believe It Takes Two came out 25 years ago, but it is still very much an iconic movie that will make you feel "that can't-eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars over the fence, world series kind of love."