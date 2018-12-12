If the gifting season is leaving you with a wishlist of your own, you're not alone. The process of shopping for others only leaves you with a long list of things you didn't know you wanted and can't stop thinking about. So if you're looking for permission to get yourself a gift, here it is: granted. But before you get yourself just anything that caught your eye, consider buying yourself one home item in 2019 based on your zodiac sign. Why? Because there's no better way to ensure that you're spending your money on the right kind of item for your home.

If your post-holiday wishlist is anything like mine, it's about ten pages long and has no central theme. By looking at the kinds of gifts that fall in line with my astrological personality traits, I can narrow down my list to things that not only look appealing, but things that will be useful and that will complement my interests and lifestyle. To make this concept a little bit easier, I've put together a list of suggestions for each sign. Here's what you should add to your home in 2019, according to the stars.

Aries

Wine Decanter with Developer $150 Moma Gift Shop You might be impatient, but you are sucker for functionality. This decanter will definitely put a wrench in your plan to drink straight out of the bottle, but its high-end functionality will force you to not only let the wine sit and breathe, but also force you to do the same. Yes, I'm really suggesting you could learn a thing or two from this fancy booze vessel. Buy on MoMA

Taurus

Cozy Alpaca Knit Throw $398 Lunya You're a connoisseur of quality. You can sniff out a cheap fabric from a mile away, so treat yourself to an exceptional fabric throw that feels just as good as it looks. It's cozy, it's warm, and it looks perfect draped over the arm of the sofa, and let's be honest, you needed all three of those reasons to be convinced. Buy on Lunya

Gemini

HomePod $349 Apple You can't wrap your head around buying anything for yourself that doesn't have at least a dozen efficient and impressive functions. Name another home product that has more functions than a virtual assistant, I'll wait. The Apple HomePod can play music, put on a movie, answer a million questions and even turn off a light. Is that dynamic enough for you, Gemini? Buy on Apple

Cancer

Off The Hook Gift Set $127 Ari + Elle You're a sentimental person. You probably still have your baby blanket from childhood and that's one of the many amazing things about your heart — it's so porous and so loyal. Start your own line of sentimental crafting and teach yourself how to knit. This kit will set you up for a lifelong hobby that will give you the ability to great heartfelt homemade presents for the people you love, and maybe most importantly, you'll be able to knit your own blankets. Buy on Ari + Elle

Leo

Trixie Inflatable Chair $39 Urban Outfitters If you could create a chair that would be perfectly suited to a Leo, and only a Leo, it would be this chair. It's bold, it's glittery, it's gold, it's nostalgic, it's unique, and you know you want it. Bring back the inflatable chair with this sparkly upgrade. Buy on Urban Outfitters

Virgo

Antique Spacious Makeup Organizer $299.99 Amazon Being organized is a way of life for you. But what other people might not understand is that you actually enjoy the act of organizing. Treat yourself to a beautiful antique organizer that will showcase your talent for order, and your favorite products at the same time. Buy on Amazon

Libra

Polaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera $104 Amazon You have a tendency to be indecisive, and when it comes to taking pictures, you get stuck easily which takes the fun out of photography. So if you've been trying to make a gallery wall in your house for ages, but haven't because you can't decide on what pictures to frame, get yourself this Polaroid camera that will allow you to print out pictures as stickers. That way, your gallery wall isn't permanent. Forget the frames, stick to stickers so you have room to change. Buy on Amazon

Scorpio

Munch: The Screen-Matted Print $17.95 Moma Gift Shop You're intense, psychologically-speaking, and while your personality might be overwhelming to some signs, you should never be afraid to be yourself, fully. Gift yourself this print to remind you to always be proud of all your colors, and all your highs and lows. Hang it on your wall and take a moment to appreciate yourself each day. Buy on MoMA

Sagittarius

Macrame Indoor Hammock $165 Etsy You love to be outdoors, so when it comes to interior design, you like to incorporate outdoor elements. There's really no better way to bring an outside mentality in the house than with an personal hammock that can be hung in your living room. Buy on Etsy

Capricorn

The World of Pasta Gift Set $82 Ari + Elle You can be a bit of an over-achiever, but that's what people love about you. You take pride in doing things your own way, especially when they work out. Get yourself a pasta-making kit so that you can impress your friends and family with an entirely authentic home-cooked meal. Mastering home-made pasta will give you a sense of accomplishment that will be invaluable in the new year. Not to mention, cooking is a great way to relax your business-centric mind. Ari + Elle

Aquarius

Spa Serenity Gift Set $200 Copper + Crane Aquarius, you love to treat yourself, especially when it comes to relaxation practices. Instead of buying yet another spa day pass, get yourself a spa kit that you can reuse, allowing you to have your own spa set up at home. This luxe kit come with a bottle of Shimmering Bath Oil Soak, a Sands of Atacama scented candle, a Luxury Spa Robe and a little spa tote to keep it all together. Buy on Copper + Crane

Pisces