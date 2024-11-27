These 3 Zodiac Signs Always Find The Best Shopping Deals

Nov. 29 is Black Friday, which means many people will spend the day (and maybe even the week leading up) scrolling through every website imaginable in hopes of scoring the lowest price on all the best beauty, tech, fashion, and wellness goodies they can find. But for three zodiac signs, the shopping holiday will be just like any other Friday. Not because they won’t be participating, but because they’re used to saving more than they spend.

Given their talent for bargain hunting, these astrological placements likely won’t feel the Black Friday stress like the rest of us — in fact, they’re probably looking forward to it. From collecting discount codes to coupon-maxxing, these signs have done it all for the sake of snagging a steal. Comparing prices? No sweat off their backs. Waiting for the right moment to add to cart? That’s all part of the thrill.

Whether they’re treating themselves or shopping for someone on their list, these signs always manage to find the best deals — not just on Black Friday, but every day. So if you’re looking to ball on a budget on Nov. 29, consider asking these placements for tips. Happy shopping!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Eva-Katalin/E+/Getty Images As the perfectionists of the zodiac, Virgos don’t give up that easily. Whatever they put their minds to they achieve, and that includes scoring a sweet deal. If that requires them to scour the internet for days or wait in a long Black Friday line then so be it — it’s worth it as long as they know they’re getting the best price. Their organizational skills come in handy here, too, as they’re able to keep track of coupons, discount codes, and promotions. And don’t be surprised if they have a full spreadsheet dedicated to comparing prices, either.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) LordHenriVoton/E+/Getty Images Ruled by the lucky planet of Jupiter, Sagittarians are endlessly blessed with an abundance of good fortune. Because of this, the best prices tend to practically fall into their laps, even when they’re not actively hunting for a steal. That’s just the luck of the archer. Plus, as a thrill-seeking fire sign, Sags love the rush that comes with scoring a seriously low price. And as a flexible mutable sign, archers have an easy time keeping an open mind, which means they aren’t above settling for a budget-friendly dupe.