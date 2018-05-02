I honestly don't know what I would do if it weren't for podcasts (sit quietly with my thoughts, probably, but who wants to do that?). Podcasts are my constant companion as I commute, work out, cook dinner, get dressed, and lie motionless in the center of my floor at the end of a long day. I love podcasts. You love podcasts (even if you don't know it yet). But there are a lot of podcasts out there, and it can be daunting to know where to start. Should you start with a pop culture touchstone like Serial? Or with that Dr. Who fancast hosted by your cousin? If you're in need of direction, here's the one podcast to listen to, based on your favorite book genre.

After all, podcasts are a great way to simulate reading when it's impossible to actually read. When you're walking or driving or pretending to work, it's hard to pull out your favorite hardcover. But it's very easy to slip in an earbud, and listen to an audiobook, a podcast, or some combination of the two. These podcasts range from fiction to fact, and from absurdist comedy to true crime, but all of them are worth a listen for book-lovers everywhere:

If You Like Fantasy, Try 'The Adventure Zone' Redd Three brothers and their dad play Dungeons & Dragons together on this comedic fantasy podcast. I know that doesn't sound like a groundbreaking work of audio storytelling, but The Adventure Zone manages to strike the perfect balance between silliness, epic adventure, world-building, butt jokes, arcane magic, and family goofs. It's a podcast that'll make you gasp and cry and take you on a trip to the Fantasy Costco all in the same episode.

If You Like Romance, Try 'Thirst Aid Kit' Megaphone Describing Thirst Aid Kit as a "romance" podcast might be just a tad misleading — it is, as the title suggests, more of a "thirst" podcast. Hosts Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins explore the politics of desire, the ways in which women express said desires, and how to write the best erotic fanfiction. It's steamy, informative, and a whole lot of fun.

If You Like Science Fiction, Try 'The Bright Sessions' The Bright Sessions is a fiction podcast, following a group of therapy patients under the care of Dr. Bright. As the story unfolds, however, we realize that these are no ordinary patients — each one has a unique supernatural ability. If sci-fi and superhero stories are your jam, you're going to want to listen to the original Bright Sessions podcast before it's adapted into three YA novels and a TV show.

If You Like History, Try 'Stuff You Missed in History Class' Hswstatic If you're a sucker for historical fiction or for historical fact, catch up on all the Stuff You Missed in History Class. This podcast delves into all those corners of history that don't get covered in a high school classroom. It's fun and fascinating, and you might even learn something.

If You Like Humor, Try '2 Dope Queens' Wnyc Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams host the live comedy show 2 Dope Queens, covering everything from sex to love to hair to life in New York to Billy Joel. Their podcast is stuffed with hilarious celebrity guests and witty banter. If you're a devoted reader of showbiz memoirs, pop culture essays, or pretty much anything humorous, you need to drop whatever you're doing and listen.

If You Like Memoir, Try 'The Moth' Frostburg Sometimes, you just want to hear a real person telling their real story. That's when you tune into The Moth. One of the best loved storytelling programs, The Moth Podcast includes all new stories from The Moth Radio Hour, as well as the best of the best from their two decades of archived stories. It's funny, sweet, heartfelt, inspiring, gross, weird, and everything in between.

If You Like Mystery, Try 'Limetown' Ytimg Limetown is a bit like if Serial was fictional and creepier and possibly even more addictive. It explores the mystery of the titular Limetown, a small town in Tennessee, where over three hundred men, women, and children suddenly vanished, never to be heard from again. Ten years later, American Public Radio reporter Lia Haddock is here to find the truth. But of course, the more she learns, the more questions she has...

If You Like True Crime, Try 'My Favorite Murder' Dfkfj8j276wwv Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark take you on a hilarious, bloody tour of all their favorite murders in the aptly titled, My Favorite Murder. If you can stomach true crime, gruesome descriptions, and fun facts about serial killers, then this is the creepy crime podcast for you.

If You Like Self-Help, Try 'Magic Lessons with Elizabeth Gilbert' Liberated Syndication Look, sometimes you need a break from all those books and podcasts about murder and disappearing towns. Sometimes you want a podcast that lifts you up. A podcast that inspires you to do your best out there in the world. That's when you download Magic Lessons with Elizabeth Gilbert, a joyful conversation about overcoming fears and creating art with one of the best-selling self help authors out there.