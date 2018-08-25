The One Pumpkin Treat You Need To Try This Year, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

It's never too early to start planning for fall, with Virgo season kicking off and the sounds of back-to-school advertisements starting to edge their way into our screens. And of course, what better way to ring fall in than to celebrate with the various pumpkin-flavored products you can consume as the last half of the calendar year fully swings into view?

This year, there are a whole bunch of pumpkin products to try — and if you're a stars-obsessed geek like me, you can start the treat train with which pumpkin product fits you, based on your zodiac sign. Obviously one pumpkin-themed product isn't going to satisfy any self-respecting fall lover's fantasies, but the stars can give us a way to start.

Each sign's temperament and general personality preferences are a great way to match up what pumpkin variety they could like — for example, hard-working and workaholic earth signs like Capricorns will need a mean brew, while cheerful air signs like Gemini will like the sorts of cookies making their mark on the pumpkin scene.

For many of us, drinking Pumpkin Spice Lattes year in and year out is a time-honored tradition, but we can all agree it gets a little exhausting after a second. Read on to find out which pumpkin-flavored sort of product should get your gears grinding this year:

Aries Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes are going to show you the way to heaven. You like being the first to anything, and are driven by competition, so be the first person to try this brand new twist on your childhood fave so the rest of the masses know about it. As a kid at heart, who wouldn't be able to resist you — or digging into this delicious treat?

Taurus You're extremely tactile, and put a lot of value in touch, texture, and taste — not only will these Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee Bites fit the bill in that regard, but they'll jazz you up for all that hard work you're throwing yourself into lately.

Gemini Target You're a multi-dimensional creature, always thinking about things at different angles and depths before anyone else can. Similarly, Snyder's Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Pieces combine sweet and salty and entirely new ~depths~, translating your innovating thinking into innovative snacking.

Cancer Smashmallow You need to try the Pumpkin Pie Smashmallow, a gooey, snackable treat that is as precious as you. Its insides are mushy, just as you can be too, but it still packs a sick amount of flavor, like what you bring to other people's lives.

Leo Walmart You're the type who likes to lead the pack and learn by doing – and nothing is quite as hands-on as whipping a batch of Pumpkin Spice Pillsbury Grands for your squad on a Sunday morning. Sure, you have to cook them, but they're definitely worth the wait and are roaringly sweet. Sort of like you are, you special lion, you.

Virgo Thomasbreads.com These Thomas’ Pumpkin Spice English Muffins are good for spicing up a breakfast in a v. practical way, which is exactly how you roll as a prim and proper Virgo. Maybe kick it up a notch this year with a maple cream cheese or a honey butter to take yourself out of your comfort zone!

Libra These Yasso Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars are going to have you drooling. As a Libra, you're always trying to elevate your understanding of all the new trends we humans are into — so this twist on the greek yogurt ice cream trend is not only perfect for your taste buds, but your general curiosity.

Scorpio Captain Morgan As the resident Gryffindor of your friend group, you like to keep things edgy, so this Jack O' Blast Pumpkin Spice Rum from Captain Morgan could easily be the signature thing you bring to parties this fall — after all, everyone's already flocking over to you to see what kind of shenanigans you'll get into next!

Sagittarius Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws are going to be all the rage this season, but of course, you're already one step ahead of the game and have likely already lined up at your local grocery store to see if the hype is real. As one of the adventurous and more discerning signs, people will need your expertise.

Capricorn Samuel Adams You're productive as heck, but even you know when it's time to kick back and relax so you can get yourself back into working order — luckily, Samuel Adams Harvest Pumpkin Ale is back for 2018, and is a perfect way to unwind with friends at the end of a long day.

Aquarius GODIVA You're an original, and definitely more likely to lean toward anything zany or unexpected than the other signs. Godiva Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spice G Cubes combine two iconic flavors in a way that an adventurous Aquarius will fully appreciate (and then share over a cup of coffee with friends).