The Post-Rock Performance At The 2018 Olympic Closing Ceremony Left Twitter Seriously In Awe
Even though we're all sad the 2018 Winter Olympics have ended, the PyeongChang closing ceremony gave organizers a chance to flout their creativity and provide unforgettable entertainment. While the event typically has a heavy focus on music from the host country, this year's closing ceremony had a twist: It showcased a rock performance that also incorporated traditional Korean instruments, and it was seriously amazing. One unexpected star who emerged during the performance is Yang Tae-Hwan, a guitarist who is only 13 years old. The young musician performed parts of Antonio Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" and showed off with an impressive electric guitar solo that will leave you feeling equal parts impressed and disappointed in yourself because this teenager is more skilled than most adults. Basically, when all was said and done, Twitter was obsessed with the performance.
For rock fans, the performance was pretty momentous. The band was ridiculously talented, and the traditional Korean elements made the whole thing special. It's not hard to see why the performance struck a chord with so many people. Turning a classical song into a rock ballad is a bold choice, and it clearly paid off — not only did the performance surprise us, but it was also executed well. The guitar solo from Tae-Hwan along with the teenager's clear passion for playing also won people over. It was an unexpected way to kick off the closing ceremony, but Twitter is 100 percent on board.
It Introduced Some Of Us To Post-Rock
If you aren't familiar with rock music, you may not recognize the term "post-rock." It's a genre of rock music that TV Tropes defines as "a style that needs to be heard to understand," which I totally agree with after watching this performance.
We All Recognized The Song
Even if you aren't a music aficionado, that guitar solo probably felt vaguely familiar. Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" dates back to the 18th century and is an incredibly famous violin piece.
We're All Bummed We Didn't See It In Person
After watching the performance on television, I had goosebumps — I seriously can't imagine hearing it in person. Even though the performers made it look super easy, blending together that many instruments and having it sound good is a feat. There was a lot to love at the closing ceremony, but this performance set the bar pretty high for everything that followed.