Even though we're all sad the 2018 Winter Olympics have ended, the PyeongChang closing ceremony gave organizers a chance to flout their creativity and provide unforgettable entertainment. While the event typically has a heavy focus on music from the host country, this year's closing ceremony had a twist: It showcased a rock performance that also incorporated traditional Korean instruments, and it was seriously amazing. One unexpected star who emerged during the performance is Yang Tae-Hwan, a guitarist who is only 13 years old. The young musician performed parts of Antonio Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" and showed off with an impressive electric guitar solo that will leave you feeling equal parts impressed and disappointed in yourself because this teenager is more skilled than most adults. Basically, when all was said and done, Twitter was obsessed with the performance.

For rock fans, the performance was pretty momentous. The band was ridiculously talented, and the traditional Korean elements made the whole thing special. It's not hard to see why the performance struck a chord with so many people. Turning a classical song into a rock ballad is a bold choice, and it clearly paid off — not only did the performance surprise us, but it was also executed well. The guitar solo from Tae-Hwan along with the teenager's clear passion for playing also won people over. It was an unexpected way to kick off the closing ceremony, but Twitter is 100 percent on board.

Tae-Hwan Is A Total Icon If you're looking for someone to fangirl over, say no more: Tae-Hwan is truly an icon, and I'm officially a superfan. They did more today than most of us will do in our lives, which is totally fine and not at all soul-crushing.

The Performance Left Everyone Shook Even if rock music isn't your thing, you have to appreciate the level of planning that went into blending traditional Korean dance and a modern take on a classical song along with post-rock instruments.

It Was A Little Long, But We Didn't Mind Tae-Hwan's guitar solo lasted for several minutes, which sounds excessive until you see the performance. No lie, I could've listened to them play for much longer.

Let The Performance Humble You If you feel unaccomplished after watching the flawless guitar solo, you aren't alone: I'm nearly double Tae-Hwan's age, and I can barely play "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" on piano, so I am totally ready to bow down.

Don't Feel Bad For Getting Emotional I was left in my feelings after seeing the performance, so I'm not judging you if you're experiencing the same thing right now. The music was seriously good, and the way that culture was incorporated into the performance made it even better.

The Execution Was On Point Having a good idea is only part of producing good art — you have to pull it off well. Twitter was impressed with the way the music and choreography flowed together.

Seriously, How Did A Teenager Do This? Talent isn't all you need to kill it in front of thousands of people — it also requires a fair amount of bravery and stage presence. When I was 13 years old, I got ultra-nervous before class presentations, so I'm OK with applauding Tae-Hwan for life.

It Introduced Some Of Us To Post-Rock If you aren't familiar with rock music, you may not recognize the term "post-rock." It's a genre of rock music that TV Tropes defines as "a style that needs to be heard to understand," which I totally agree with after watching this performance.

The Whole Band Totally Shredded I'm admittedly not as well-versed in rock music as I probably should be, but even I could tell that PyeongChang organizers found some ridiculously skilled musicians. Even though there was a lot going on, it was still easy on the ears.

We All Recognized The Song Even if you aren't a music aficionado, that guitar solo probably felt vaguely familiar. Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" dates back to the 18th century and is an incredibly famous violin piece.