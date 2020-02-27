It's a good thing that kids who grew up in the early 2000s still know all of the words to Solange's iconic theme song, because The Proud Family is officially reuniting. After months of reports and speculation, Disney confirmed on Thursday, Feb. 27 that The Proud Family revival is officially in production for Disney+, with the show's original cast members on board. As of yet, there's no release date for the new episodes, though both seasons of the original series are available to stream on Disney+ right now.

"Picking up the story of its central character Penny Proud, the new series will also include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!)," Disney said in a press release for the new show, appropriately titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. In addition to the titular family, the release adds that it "wouldn't be The Proud Family without Penny's loyal crew," including her best friends, Dijonay and Zoey, and her frenemy, LaCienega.

Disney+ also released concept art for the series, which seems to suggest that while Penny (Kyla Pratt) will still be a middle schooler in the The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, though the storylines will likely be updated to be more relevant for audiences in 2020. "In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell," executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar said in a joint statement, adding that now is the "perfect time" to bring the Prouds back to the small screen.

Disney+/Disney Television Animation

Though this is the first time that Disney has confirmed the Proud Family reboot, news of a potential revival first broke back in August, when Tommy Davidson — who voiced family patriarch Oscar Proud — told Where Is The Buzz? that he was working on "new episodes" of the animated sitcom.

"Oh, I forgot to tell you that, Proud Family is coming back," Davidson said at the time. "It [will be] on one of Disney's streaming [services]." A month later, Pratt seemed to confirm her TV father's statement on Instagram, when she shared a photo of herself and some of her fellow cast members from 2001. "Can’t have a remake without the OG’s," Pratt captioned the post.

Then in November, during an appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke, Jo Marie Payton revealed that the Proud Family revival was set to premiere on Disney+ in 2020, despite the fact that the network had not yet confirmed anything about a potential reboot. "Suga's large and in charge, that's all I've got to say," Payton told host Keke Palmer when asked if there were any similarities between herself and the animated character. "Except for Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February."

Strahan Sara and Keke on YouTube

The Proud Family is one of several classic Disney properties to land a reboot on their streaming service, including a Home Alone revival series. In August, Hilary Duff announced that she was working on a Lizzie McGuire revival for Disney+, but while she and several of her former cast members filmed two episodes of the series, the reboot was put on hold in January due to creative differences. Hopefully, the long-awaited Proud Family revival manages to survive long enough for fans to hear that theme song once more.