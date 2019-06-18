The members of the royal family all have their own distinctive style. While the Queen is an icon in her own right, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are serious trendsetters when it comes to fashion. So these pictures of the Queen & Kate Middleton in matching royal ascot outfits warmed my heart to new levels. A recent royal outing proved that blue was very much the colour of the day, with other members of the family, including Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, also opting for the summery pastel hue.

Let's start, however, with HRH and The Duchess of Cambridge, both of whom chose to wear stunning pale blue ensembles. The ladies were out for Royal Ascot, and they both sported very similar outfits, complete with near-matching blue floral hats.

Kate opted for an ultra flattering lacey number designed by Elie Saab (a designer she has not worn before up until now, the Daily Mail reports). The dress features a nipped-in design at the waist, and elegant pussy bow tie detailing at the neckline. The Duchess accessorised her look with metallic shoes, statement earrings, and a reflective clutch. She also wore a seriously stunning blue headpiece, which boasted a gorj flower in the corner.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

So where did Kate find her style inspiration for this event, I wonder? Well, you won't have to search far, as the Duchess' Grandmother-in-law was also sporting pastel blue for the royal occasion. HRH wore a beautiful eye-catching blue coat, which showed off the very top of her floral dress, which she paired with black buckle heels, a black handbag, and pearl jewellery. Her hat, although very similar to Kate's, was a little more animated as it featured an array of flowers and some leafy details.

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Although all eyes were on Kate and the Queen, these two were not the only two members of the royal family to take on blue hues. Pastel blue was the official colour of the day, it seemed, with other royals including Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wearing it too, as previously mentioned.

Hugh Routledge/Shutterstock

Princess Beatrice, in particular, chose to wear a dress that was very similar to Kate's, with embroidered fabrics, and a bow detail at the waist. However, Beatrice finished off her look with nude hues by carrying a cream clutch and wearing cream pointed shoes on her feet. Her blue hat was a little wider than the the Queen's or Kate's.

But the blue parade didn't stop there. As well as Princess Eugenie wearing a deeper blue dress that she offset with yellow accessories, Zara Phillips also coveted blue accents in the form of another floral hat, and a flowery dress that featured pink, green, and blue blooms.

DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

As well as the ladies in blue, other royal family members who attended included Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla, and Zara Phillips' husband Mike Tindall. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not in attendance, however.

The group was to celebrate the first of five days at Royal Ascot. I wonder if this blue theme will continue throughout the week...