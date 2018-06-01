With Season 2 set to be released on June 15, Netflix's Queer Eye cast discussed deleted scenes from its inaugural season that are sure to make you love the show even more than you did before. An update of Bravo's hit show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which originally ran from 2003 to 2007, Queer Eye features five gay men who use their specific skill set to help guys update and enhance their lifestyles. Now that the Season 2 release is just weeks away, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski sat down with Entertainment Weekly to reveal some of the show's most memorable edits that were scrapped from the first season.

When rehashing details from Episode 3, “Dega Don’t,” which featured the makeover of Cory, Bobby shared,

"One thing you didn’t see… is it was all about us getting him to spend more time with his daughters and his wife. Him and I completely redid his daughter’s playhouses outside. We painted it pink, and planted flowers around it."

During the discussion, the guys also helped shed more light on what went down during their intense interaction with the police in that episode. Karamo expressed the fear he felt during the traffic stop. He explained, "When we got pulled over… we were all surprised, we didn’t know what was happening.… I was scared to death." He continued,

"I never get emotional about this episode… but when [Jonathan] said to me, 'Don’t get out of the car,' he kept saying it because he was directly behind me. 'Don’t get out of the car. Don’t get out of the car.' And there’s crews around, but he was so afraid for me to get out of the car because he had experienced it, he has so many friends of color who have gone through it, that he’s been harassed. And I was like, 'This is real. This is really real.'"

As they went on to relive moments from Episode 4, “To Gay or Not Too Gay” featuring AJ, Bobby revealed that Karamo was adamant about wearing shoes and a baseball cap while doing the yoga scene.

Bobby also explained,

"Another thing you didn’t see in the AJ episode — everyone was so, not heartbroken, but heart-happy about the letter that he wrote to his father. And that was the way he came out. What you didn’t see was, Karamo was actually the one that said, 'You should write a letter to your father and express your feelings, and it will help you read that to your step-mother, and that can help you.'"

It was recently revealed that AJ and his fiancé Drey are now married. During Netflix’s FYSee event on Thursday, May 31, Brown shared the news with the audience and it was also later shared on social media, according to Us Weekly.

Recapping why he mysteriously showed up at the barber shop in Bobby Camp's Episode 5, “Camp Rules," Karamo told EW that he took Bobby for a job interview and helped do his résumé so he could get a better job. He shared, "That’s why I turned up at the barber shop, and people were like, 'Why were you at the barber shop?'… I was thinking, 'If you don’t have time for your wife and your kids because of your job, then I’m going to help you get a job.'"

Karamo went on to say:

"But it didn’t make sense with the story, because it was all about redoing a wedding. And so my field trip with him was to get him out of his rut, financially. So people didn’t get to see that."

Lastly, the crew discussed Episode 7, “Below Average Joe” which featured Joe. Revealing that "he got a lot of flack" after viewers felt that he failed to show Joe anything about food. Antoni explained,

"I will say, we did a beautiful farro bowl, with meal prep, and taught him how to get ingredients ahead of time, to like plan your meal planning on Sunday and follow it through, through the week. We did three really nice smoothies that didn’t make it."

Now that Season 2 is right around the corner, fans won't have to wait much longer to catch a glimpse of fresh, new moments from the Fab Five.