The 'Queer Eye' Cast's Reflections On How The Show Changed Their Lives Are So Moving

Queer Eye Season 1 blew everyone's minds when it launched in February 2018, and then Netflix took it a step further by announcing Queer Eye Season 2 will hit the streaming service in just a few weeks. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Queer Eye cast reflected on how the show changed their lives and it will make you realize how much the series has meant to everyone. Not just the make-better subjects, not just you, not just the several couples who got engaged as a result of the show — everyone.

Earlier this week, the cast showed off their playful sides in a Betty Who music video for the Queer Eye theme song, but now, things are about to get super emotional, so grab the tissues.

"As far as I'm concerned, I've never seen this on TV before," style expert Tan France told to Entertainment Tonight. "What we're doing in Season 2, I've never seen it on TV before. You're just going to have to wait and see." As if that weren't enough, he added, "I promise you it's so worth tuning in." Food and wine genius Antoni jumped in, insisting, "I'm legit getting emotional thinking about episode one."

When it came down to it, it was Tom Jackson's transformation in the first Queer Eye episode that affected Tan the most.

"That was our first episode that we shot, it set the tone for the whole season of why I shouldn't judge a book by its cover. Who knows what we might have in common?"

It gets even more feelings-y than that.

Culture expert Karamo Brown revealed that shooting Queer Eye encouraged him to confront insecurities in his appearance, telling ET the following:

"The biggest thing for me is that I was balding and I had a hairline that I was drawing on because I was nervous to go bald. And literally this guy right here was like, 'Honey, let it go.'"

You can just hear grooming sensation Jonathan Van Ness saying that last part, can't you? Jonathan, meanwhile, wishes he'd had more time to prepare looks to serve in the Georgia heat. According to Entertainment Tonight, that's his one regret from shooting Seasons 1 and 2 in the South.

"I feel like the outrageousness of my outfit was directly linked to how hot it was outside," he joked, "Because I was just like, 'Oh my god. It's so hot. I'm just gonna dress crazy.'" Those who have seen Season 1 would be pressed to recall any looks that were too over-the-top, with the exception of an amazing tartan wrap that he 100 percent pulled off.

Interior design guru Bobby Berk was somewhat more introspective in his reflection. He's previously discussed how he wanted to avoid religion on the show with Entertainment Weekly — Bobby grew up a devout Christian. Berk told EW:

“One of the things I said to producers and creators when I first got cast, was, ‘I’ll pretty much do anything, just never ask me to go into a church.’ I grew up very religious. Religion was my entire life. And then when I came out, religion completely turned their back on me. And I’ve never really gotten over that.”

Bobby told to ET that he was ultimately grateful for the episode with Bobby Camp, a devout father of six:

"The show has made me a lot more open and I hope that's what it's doing for everybody. You know, a lot of times, especially in this world right now, polar opposites, left and right, you don't really find the commonality between people. And I think that's what's changed with me. Even when somebody has different political views than I do, I've learned that when you sit down and listen, you're all still really a lot the same."

Similarly, Antoni mentioned that Queer Eye has inspired him to "be nice and kind" to everyone, while staying "open-minded and open-hearted". Tan agreed with this, adding that the series helped him address prejudices he didn't realize he held:

"[Before the show] I did assume that if somebody looked a certain way they probably wouldn't like me, they probably wouldn't want to talk to me. They probably wouldn't ever start a conversation with me. I couldn't have been more wrong. I guess we're all guilty of judging a book by its cover."

It's incredible to hear how the Queer Eye experience has impacted the cast. Don't you just want to hug every member of the Fab Five at once? Yas, hunny. Yas. But dry your eyes and prepare your DIY face and hair masks, because Queer Eye Season 2 premieres on June 15. Who knows what revelations the cast will have next?