On Netflix's Queer Eye, food expert Antoni Porowski shows people the power of a good meal. And on Thursday night, a group of changemakers came together at a dinner for the LGBT Center in New York City. There, Porowski met Emma González, the trailblazing Parkland shooting survivor, who couldn't resist getting a few cooking tips from him during the event at Cipriani Wall Street. Porowski posted some footage of their exchange on Instagram, and the internet is loving it.

In the brief clip, Porowski helps González come up with an alternative to nuts when cooking, as she's allergic. He suggests pine nuts, a seed, to which she's also allergic. González says that her throat closes up when she eats them, to which Porowski jokingly responds, "Mine does too, but I still eat them because I like them before it fully stops — but I don't recommend that as a way of life."

Making his culinary expertise clear, Porowski suggests that she toast pieces of stale bread coated in maple syrup and sumac to "still get that same taste, minus the death."

Porowski captioned the video, "I’ll cook for Emma Gonzalez while she saves the world. Thank you @lgbtcenternyc for tonight and all that you do." His followers were delighted by the interaction, and made their enthusiasm known in the comments.

One user wrote, "This is the best video in existence thank you," while another said, "WOW THIS IS THE GREATEST COLLABORATION OF ALL TIME. MY HEART IS FULL AND WARM."

Twitter users also voiced their happiness at seeing Porowski and González together, where one fan wrote, "Am I jealous of Antoni for getting to meet Emma? Or Emma for getting to meet Antoni? Or whoever’s filming for getting to witness this? I DONT KNOW MAYBE ALL OF THE ABOVE."

Both Porowski and González have been working to bring about change in different ways. The Netflix series — which was renewed for a second season and stars Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Bobby Berk — aims to help people be the best versions of themselves, breaking down barriers and having difficult conversations about topics like race and sexuality, with a generally uplifting message. The show (a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy that debuted in 2001) already has a reputation for bringing on misty eyes.

Meanwhile, González has become a leading voice in the national fight for stricter gun regulations. In March, she spoke at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. Her remarks lasted six minutes and 20 seconds, which was the exact amount of time it took the gunman to kill 17 people in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

She named the victims and then stopped speaking for a few moments, according to CNN. After a timer went off, she said, "Since the time that I came out here, it has been six minutes and 20 seconds ... The shooter has ceased shooting and will soon abandon his rifle, blend in with the students as they escape, and walk free for an hour before arrest." González ended her speech by urging people, "Fight for your lives before it's someone else's job."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The teen activist was among a number of other forward-thinking attendees at the event on Thursday, including singer and actor Ricky Martin, Anna Wintour, and CNN's Don Lemon.

Porowski and González highlight the diverse methods of making positive change in the world, and from the online reaction to their meeting, it's clear that those efforts are resonating. Additionally, if anyone is allergic to nuts, you have a great new alternative.