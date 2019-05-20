In the name of all things gay Disney, this is a big moment. Disney just dropped a totally epic collection in support of Pride month — with so many rainbows that you might not want to look directly at them without sunglasses on. The Rainbow Disney Collection is here to make your dreams come true. It's garish, it's intense, and it's for a great cause.

Available on shopDisney, the collection is huge — from cups to jewelry to mouse ears to shirts to hats and more. The best part? Every single sale gives back to a great cause. "In celebration of Pride month, purchase any item from the Rainbow Disney Collection from now through June 20, 2019 and Disney will donate 10% of the proceeds to GLSEN (www.glsen.org), the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 school for LGBTQ students," the shopDisney website explains. So you can rock your favorite Disney gear and know that you're money is going somewhere great. It's a bold statement from Disney and it's really heartening to see them coming out with such clear support for the LGBTQ community — especially as so many of their characters are basically gay icons. And the fact that everything they're selling is adorable is just a bonus.

Rainbow Disney Collection Mickey Mouse Plush - Medium - 15 1/2'' $24.95 shopDisney

Also, when Disney gets into the spirit, they really get into it. I mean, I've been to a lot of Pride parades in my time and I have never seen something as aggressively rainbow as this striped bear. Is it too much? Almost certainly, but it's also just enough. We queer folk can walk that line. Walk around with this plush and you'll never need a disco ball again.

Rainbow Disney Collection Mickey Mouse Ear Headband $24.95 shopDisney

Also, sequined rainbow ears might be the perfect Pride accessory. I'm calling it now — 2019, this is the look of the year. No questions, no exceptions.

Rainbow Disney Collection Mickey Mouse Button Set $6.95 shopDisney

They've got all sorts of products on offer — at a lot of different price points. If you just want something small, you can get this button set or a pair of socks for under 10 bucks. But if you want to go big, you can go really big. They've got jewelry made of sterling silver and finished with 18-karat yellow gold, so you can really bling out with your love of Disney and Pride.

Rainbow Disney Collection Fantasyland Castle Necklace by CRISLU $150 shopDisney

It's great that it's still only May and we're already seeing a lot of big brands come out with their support for Pride month and the LGBTQ community. The Converse Pride collection looks amazing (and way too trendy for me) and I was so excited to see that some brands really are putting their money where their mouth is. The ASOS x GLAAD 2019 Pride Clothing Collection is giving a whopping 100% of the proceeds to the LGBTQ community — and also will make you look cool as heck, with a range of bright colors and classic black looks to suit your wardrobe needs. The American Eagle x It Gets Better Collection also delivers, giving 100% of its proceeds to the community as well.

Seeing huge brands team up with great charities is such an important step — and the American Eagle line has a tie-dye shirt saying "GAYER THAN GAY" which I may buy for my girlfriend... right now. And if you're style is more mouse ears and rainbow castle jewelry, then go and rock it — Disney has you covered.