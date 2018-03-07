As a champion for gender equality and an inspiration to many, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life work has become a fascination within pop culture. The new trailer for the RBG documentary, which will chronicle her exemplary story, offers fans a look into her rise to the nation's highest court.

Although she has remained a long-standing symbol of justice and power for women across the country and around the world for years, Ginsburg's journey into social change is a narrative that many may not be totally familiar with. RGB attempts to change that by offering an eye-opening look into Ginsburg's foray into law and how her stance against inequality helped make the world a better place for women and men all around the globe.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer features aspects of the early years of Ginsburg's career, notably shedding light on the struggles of entering law during a time when women were not openly welcomed into the male-dominated field. Within the clip Ginsburg can be heard saying,

"I became a lawyer when women were not wanted by the legal profession."

Seeking to highlight Ginsburg's quiet, passionate, yet powerful nature, the film also delves deep into her personal life, telling the lesser known story of her romance with lifetime love and husband of 56 years, Martin Ginsburg. The trailer features a touching moment when she sweetly reminisces about falling in love with her now-deceased husband. Ginsburg recalls, "He was first boy I ever knew who cared that I had a brain."

Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing on YouTube

Among other powerful moments throughout the clip is a segment when fellow feminist and social political activist, Gloria Steinem says Ginsburg is "the closest thing to a superhero I know."

The montage, which calls attention to all of the greatness that is Ginsburg, also characterizes the octogenarian's position as a pillar within the realms pop culture. Affectionately referred to as "the Notorious R.B.G." — a phrase which, according to Business Insider, was reportedly first coined by lawyer-blogger Shana Knizhnik — Ginsburg's reach in recent years has begun to encompass and encourage a whole new generation who, most likely, weren't even born at the time of her appointment to the Supreme Court in 1993.

Ginsburg's newfound moniker, a notable reference to hip-hop legend Notorious B.I.G., has most certainly been a major factor in boosting her visibility amid the millennial generation and made her the subject of various memes which have circulated throughout the internet. Knizhnik once spoke her thoughts on what makes Ginsburg so meme-worthy, telling Business Insider in 2014:

"She's standing up to the conservative majority, who also happen to be men. So here's this liberal feminist voice from the court, writing with a lot of force — and she's also a 90-pound Jewish grandmother, which makes for a really amazing juxtaposition with the hip-hop reference in the name of the blog. She is an image of feminist rebellion, while still being a demure, quiet person in real life. People really find that attractive — and funny."

Further solidifying Ginsburg's position in pop culture, Knizhnik, along with MSNBC reporter Irin Carmon (both of whom appear in the RBG trailer) co-authored the New York Times best-selling biography Notorious R.B.G.: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

RBG is being brought to life by documentarians Betsy West and Julie Cohen, and is co-produced by Storyville Films and CNN Films, according to Deadline. The film, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, is set to hit theaters on May 4 of this year.

At 84 years old, Ginsburg, a two-time cancer survivor, still works tirelessly, reportedly doing 20 push-ups a day while continuing to fight for equality from on the Supreme Court bench. Her decades-long career and iconic place as the second woman to ever serve on the nation's highest court is certainly worth celebrating. Thanks to RBG, the world will finally get to learn the whole story.