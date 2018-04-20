The RHOBH cast is ready to rehash this season's drama. Based on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 reunion trailer, the women, per usual, aren't holding back airing their grievances. Even though Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne share some heated moments, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and Dorit Kemsley take up most of the trailer discussing their "ménage à troi", as LVP describes the trio. It seems like these three are still struggling to find common ground.

The trailer opens with Dorit declaring, "Doomsday is upon us." While she's getting ready for the battle ahead, reunion host Andy Cohen asks the Beverly Beach designer, "Do you feel misunderstood?" Dorit replies, "I do. Today, for me, is about really being able to have a voice."

Andy also speaks with LVP prior to filming and asks her, "Do you think there's unresolved stuff today?" Lisa answers, "The ménage à trois." As for Kyle, she tells Andy before heading to the stage, "I have anxiety right now, actually." She adds, "Things that deal with Dorit and Lisa Vanderpump."

Throughout most of Season 8, Kyle, LVP, and Dorit have had many battles. Kyle's felt like Vanderpump hasn't been a good friend to her, whereas Dorit has expressed how she believes Kyle's been trying to get in the middle of her friendship with LVP. Kyle and Dorit, who were once thick as thieves, have gone head to head plenty of times, including in the Season 8 finale where Kyle stormed out of Dorit's party for the debut of her swimwear collection. The American Woman co-executive producer said she was sick of Dorit not taking responsibility for her actions and blaming other people.

Before the Season 8 finale concluded Tuesday, Kyle apologized to Dorit for not handling the situation in the right way and for leaving her big event like she did. They seemed to smooth things over, but they definitely weren't back to 100 percent. As showcased in the reunion trailer, there is still some bad blood between them.

Bravo on YouTube

At one point in the trailer, Kyle declares, "You're exaggerating, Dorit!" Dorit isn't buying it and says, "Nice try, Kyle." Kyle is pissed and yells, "It's on camera!" If that isn't enough, Dorit claims Kyle told her the following: "You told me, 'Lisa Vanderpump believes she controls you.'" LVP, of course, rolls her eyes. You can tell she thinks it complete bollocks. Vanderpump also speaks her truth about her friendship with Kyle. "I want to be really frank here," LVP says to Kyle. "Most of our conversations are about you."

Eventually, Lisa Rinna chimes in and says pretty much what everyone is thinking: "There's a competition here between Lisa and Kyle." Both Kyle and LVP disagree with Rinna. Kyle even says, "I don't feel like that." An irritated Rinna responds, "Who gives a f*cking sh*t?!"

It's not entirely clear where Dorit, Kyle, and LVP currently stand, but Kyle posted an Instagram with Dorit on April 11 backstage in Los Angeles at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She also shared another photo featuring herself, Dorit, LVP, and Rinna. Next to it she wrote, "Missing from this photo are @teddimellencamp @theprettymess @therealcamille. We don’t always agree, we don’t always get along, but I am proud to be a part of this incredible group of women. They are strong, smart, go getters, mothers, wives, business women .... "

Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo

On Monday, Entertainment Tonight shared an interview with Dorit, where she opened up about her friendship with Kyle and LVP. "You know, Kyle, Lisa Vanderpump, and I have a really great friendship individually, and collectively, and it’s that kind of relationship that’s really real, and strong and ever growing."

Despite all of the drama, and the Season 8 reunion trailer, it sure sounds like this "ménage à trois" isn't giving up on their friendship.