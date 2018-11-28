This Is Your Most Under-Appreciated Trait, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Zodiac signs tend to be well-known for their signature trait. Even with sun signs, however, there's more than just one aspect that makes up your astrological personality. There are unique zodiac sign traits that make each sign stand out, even if they're under-appreciated.

Zodiac sign clichés may overshadow your more subtle, positive traits. Each zodiac sign is known for something, but not all of the most famous qualities are positive. "The trait we personally know to be our best often goes underrated," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "This is often because people might not have had a chance to see your best trait shine [...] With time and circumstances, you'll find that your most under-appreciated trait will win the crown for the most stellar and positively outstanding trait about you." So your under-appreciated traits may be downplayed, but they're still just as valid.

Zodiac signs that may be known for feistiness can actually be forgiving, and signs that are known as placating may actually be able to bring about change. So perhaps if you don't quite see a match in your zodiac sign, you may feel a bit more connected to your under-appreciated trait. Just because this aspect of your personality may not be obvious to everyone, doesn't mean it isn't just as valuable as your most out-there traits.

Here is your most under-appreciated trait, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Your Forgiving Nature Tina Gong/Bustle Aries is known as being quite firey, which may in turn mean that people don't quite realize how forgiving they can be. "For all the high-energy, speed, and intensity that an Aries has, it's easy to forget that they are also very forgiving," Mckean says. "When they forgive, they also forget and like to start on a clean slate, with no grudges." Although Aries may be opinionated and feisty, they will not let an old quarrel stay a problem.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Your Noncomformity Tina Gong/Bustle Being true to their ways means that Taurus can actually be quite a nonconformist. This sign has very little interest in pleasing others for the sake of pleasing. "Taurus is most popular for being loyal and stubborn, but that's part of how they are so easily able to stick to being their true selves, even if it means being left-of-the-middle from everyone else's perspective," Mckean says. Tauruses are true to themselves, even if it's under-appreciated.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Your Ability To Listen Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis tend to be noted for their output, but this sign is also actually a really good listener. "Geminis are great communicators," Mckean says. "While they get credit for talking, writing, and generally sharing information, they often don't get credit for the other half of communication, namely listening." They're also good at reading and gathering information, but listening may be their most under-appreciated trait.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Your Sixth Sense Tina Gong/Bustle Because Cancers are so sensitive, the other signs may not understand their perspective. It becomes under-appreciated, then, how truly plugged into the world around them they are. "Cancers are sensitive souls and they don't like to upset anyone, so they often conform to those around them to keep the peace," Mckean says. "Nonetheless, as water signs, they are ever-aware of their surroundings. Being plugged-in is what saves the day when their sixth sense compels them to follow up on someone." If you're a Cancer, you likely know this about yourself, but it's possible your friends don't.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Your Sense Of Style While you probably love your personal style as a Leo, your astrological nature would never brag. Because of this, others may not notice how impressive your style is. "Leos don't get enough credit for being the brave firsts of fashion," Mckean says. Even if it's under-appreciated, it's still a fantastic trait.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Your Flexibility Tina Gong/Bustle People may not see the nuance to the ever-planning Virgo, so your more flexible traits tend to go under-appreciated. "For all the habits and routines Virgo have, they're actually very flexible," Mckean says. "When Plan A doesn't work, they're already prepared with Plans B, C, and D. While they enjoy getting specific duties and chores done at fixed times, chores and errands always take a second priority to a friend, neighbor, or colleague in need." You may always have a plan, but you're ready to change it. Others may not notice, but it's a great thing to keep you going.

7 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Your Ability To Bring Change Tina Gong/Bustle Since Libra is so intent trying to please, it may seem counterintuitive that they can actually bring change. They, do, however, even if it goes under-appreciated. "Ruled by Venus, Libras are known to be peacemakers, but Libra also marks the beginning of a new season, marking the end of summer and the beginning of autumn," Mckean says. "With all the harmony and grace Libras enjoy, their balance can't be achieved by doing absolutely nothing." Helping others achieve what you want brings you inner peace, but since you don't project it, others may not notice.

8 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Your Patience Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are mysterious enough that a lot of their positive traits may tend to go under-appreciated. Still, your patience is especially worth noting if you're a Scorpio. "Scorpios are most popular for being sultry, sexy, and secretive," Mckean says. "But when it comes to patience, they are one of the top signs for how long they're willing to wait to get results they want, even if it takes years." In your love life, career, and beyond, your patience makes you stand out — even if others don't quite notice it.

9 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Your Honesty Tina Gong/Bustle Even though people around you may know you're honest, they may not appreciate it as much as they should. "Though they don't aim to upset anyone's apple cart, [Sagittarius] is the first to come out and let you know, very frankly, if something is not right," Mckean said. "Their honesty can give you confidence, or save you from a blunder. Sagittarius will take the hit and recover quickly, for truth equals freedom to them." Although your honesty may occasionally be off-putting to others, it will likely help you and them in the long run.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Your Reverse Aging Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns tend to be perceived as quite serious, so others may not realize you are, astrologically speaking, aging in reverse. "Most signs aren't as steadfast as Capricorn, thus their reverse-aging comes in handy," Mckean says. "When the rest of life becomes a chore, no one will be as compassionate as a Capricorn." While you may have seemed too buttoned-up in the past, you may also learn to ease up, and teach others to, in the future — even if they aren't able to notice it as much as they should.

11 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Your Stubbornness Tina Gong/Bustle Being stubborn does not have to be something negative. Others may notice your stubbornness as an Aquarius, but they may not appreciate it as well as they should. "Stubborn doesn't always mean bullheaded though, as it can also provide a predictable steadiness that the Aquarius will delight in surprising you with," Mckean says. You are steadfast and committed, even if it is under-appreciated.